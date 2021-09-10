STANNARD — Multiple law enforcement officials raided a property on what a townsperson referred to as “heroin highway” Friday morning.
Vermont State Police reported that local, state and federal agencies combined to execute a search warrant as part of a drug investigation in Stannard. A resident of the town who wished not to be identified for fear of reprisal said he saw several unmarked vehicles operated by law enforcement officials heading up Hutchinson Farm Road, which he said local people refer to as “heroin highway.”
The resident said the Stannard Church parking area served as a gathering point for law enforcement officials before they proceeded to the property where the warrant was served and a search was conducted. He counted 15 vehicles, all unmarked except for a Newport City Police car.
Agencies that participated included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Vermont State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Newport Police Department.
The resident said he was glad to see the police presence and the response to a property people in the town has suspected was involved in drug activity for a while.
“A lot of people in town have been grumbling about it,” he said.
One of the concerns, he said, has been the people coming through town to get to the residence for drug-related reasons.
“It’s about safety on the roads and the types of people it’s bringing through,” he said.
Officials did not specify the address that was searched in town and offered few details. Vermont State Police reported the investigation is active and details are under seal. It’s expected that more information will be available next week.
“Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public,” noted information from the VSP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.