Fire investigators say someone drove away from a Railroad Street building on June 23 moments after a fire erupted inside.
The cause of the fire that destroyed two vacant homes and damaged a third building early on June 23 is unknown, but Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill from the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit said a person seen leaving the area when the fire began is a lead worth tracking.
“Investigators have located footage and still images of a vehicle leaving the area of the fire scene just moments after the fire began,” Det. Hill noted.
It was about 1 a.m. June 23 when Brighton Firefighters were alerted to a report of an explosion and fire at 277 Railroad St. When firefighters arrived, they found one house engulfed in flames that was starting to collapse. A second house located just to the east was also on fire.
Charleston and Derby Line firefighters assisted at the scene. Together with Brighton’s firefighters about 40 firefighters responded. A section of Railroad Street between Cross and Middle streets was closed while the firefighters battled the blaze. It wasn’t until about 5:30 a.m. that the road was opened to traffic.
Newport Ambulance was on the scene for any medical emergencies. No injuries were reported.
The home where the fire began was believed to be vacant. Flames spread to the former True Value store on one side, used as a storage building, and a seasonal home used for snowmobiling trips on the other.
The fire’s origin was considered suspicious early on, according to officials. Brighton Fire Chief Rick Hannux requested an investigation to determine the origin and cause.
Members from the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit arrived later that morning and began their investigation. The fire appears to have started on the main floor of the house and quickly spread throughout the structure and to the neighboring buildings.
The rental home where the fire started was owned by Daren Tardis of Island Pond. The storage building was owned by Pelkey properties in Essex and the seasonal home by Robert Johnson of New Haven, Conn., Chief Hannux said.
Officials are asking for the public’s help in determining how the fire began. They’re offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800 32-ARSON (800-322-7766).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.