Authorities Track Down, Arrest Three Federal Fugitives At Westmore Airbnb

Fugitives linked to a recent case of unlawful restraint following a crash in Burke were arrested in a Westmore Airbnb rental on Friday by authorities as part of a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

Michelle Provencher (also known as Michelle Hall), 24, originally of Irasburg, Nathaniel Jamal Jones (also known as “JJ”), 36, and Jermaine Douchette, Jr. (also known as “Bear”), 42, both previously of Springfield, Mass., were taken into custody after agents executed a search warrant at the rental property.

