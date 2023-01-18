Authorities Track Down, Arrest Three Federal Fugitives At Westmore Airbnb

Fugitives linked to a recent case of unlawful restraint following a crash in Burke were arrested in a Westmore Airbnb rental on Friday by authorities as part of a months-long drug trafficking investigation.
Michelle Provencher (also known as Michelle Hall), 24, originally of Irasburg, Nathaniel Jamal Jones (also known as “JJ”), 36, and Jermaine Douchette, Jr. (also known as “Bear”), 42, both previously of Springfield, Mass., were taken into custody after agents executed a search warrant at the rental property.
A federal grand jury indicted them on Dec. 22 based on an investigation that authorities say shows them conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl between August 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022. Jones and Douchette face additional counts for specific distributions of controlled substances.
All three were arraigned on Tuesday in U.S. District Court. All pleaded not guilty and all have been detained since being arrested. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Lasher asked the court to hold them all in jail pending trial. Judge Kevin Doyle ordered Jones and Douchette to remain in jail while their cases are pending but scheduled a hearing on the detention request for Provencher. It is scheduled for Friday.
The search of the Airbnb, noted Lasher in his detention order request, resulted in the seizure of a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver, several stacks of suspected fentanyl in wax baggies, an apparent ledger, loose ammunition of assorted calibers (9-millimeter, .45-caliber, and 12-gauge), two ammunition boxes (one with 7.62-millimeter cartridges and one with 20-gauge shotshells), a set of plated body armor, at least six cell phones (three of which appeared to have been deliberately broken), a broken scale in the kitchen trash, several thousand empty new baggies in a box, and approximately $1,545 in cash.
The prosecutor also noted that agents executing the search announced their presence and waited for occupants to open the door. It was “a call-out procedure instead of forced entry,” Lasher wrote.
The fugitives took more than 30 minutes to open the door to the authorities.
“Due to the presence of plastic packaging around the residence’s toilet, and the well-hidden firearm, it is likely that the defendants destroyed evidence prior to emerging from the residence,” according to Lasher.
Agents actually could see through a window that a man in a red sweatshirt was using a plunger in the bathroom while they waited to be let inside, he wrote.
The prosecutor noted that Provencher, Jones and Douchette used short-term rentals in and around Orleans County while making a Barton residence on Maple Lane the “place to store, prepare, and distribute controlled substances.”
Among his arguments as to why Provencher should be detained pending trial, the prosecutor noted that she has a history of acquring firearms and “purchased at least one handgun that was ultimately possessed by and seized from a distributor of controlled substances. According to the report, she bought a Glock model 19 handgun that was later seized from federal defendant Ivan Carmona on Nov. 18, 2021, after he pointed it at a federal agent during a pursuit.
The effort that led to the arrest of Provencher, Jones and Douchette on Friday began with a Northern Vermont Drug Task Force investigation last summer. The three are part of an indictment of seven people officials say were involved in dealing fentanyl and cocaine in Orleans County.
Confidential informants helped authorities gather evidence of drug deals that led to the indictments. During one of the buys, the informant said there was a toddler in the kitchen where the deal took place. One of the informants told police that she and another woman had been trafficked to Hartford, Connecticut where they were forced into prostitution.
The indictment names Provencher, Jones, Douchette along with Erika J. Desormeaux, Daniel Peters, Tyler Morris and Jeremy Young. Desormeaux was arrested in the fall on six federal drug charges including felony drug manufacturing.
At the time authorities were searching for Jones and Douchette they reported Jones and Douchette should be considered dangerous. Douchette has a homicide conviction in Massachusetts and has been identified as a member of a nationwide gang known as “LaFamilia.” He reportedly got his street name “Bear” because he has a tattoo of a bear claw on his right cheek.
Jones has a six-point star and the letters “OGC” (Org. Gang Crip) on his left hand and also has listed gang affiliations with the “Crips” and the “Eastern Ave Boys,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported.
Provencher and Jones have been linked to an incident on the Burke Hollow Road that happened at night on Dec. 28. A West Burke woman came upon a Chevrolet Silverado that had crashed into a utility pole on Burke Hollow Road. She stopped to check on the driver who got out of the vehicle and asked her to give him a ride from the scene. When she refused, a VSP trooper reported, “the male suspect forcefully took physical control of her vehicle, restrained her inside causing an inability to leave, and drove from the scene in a grossly negligent manner.”
The man drove at dangerous speeds before stopping in West Burke. He exited the woman’s car and got into a white SUV driven by a woman. Documents inside the crashed vehicle included documents identifying Provencher. The woman described the man who abducted her and the woman who picked him up, and they match the description of Provencher and Jones, according to the prosecutor.
A release from the U.S. Department of Justice notes appreciation by Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow for the recent arrests. “The community can rest a little easier knowing they have been apprehended.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.