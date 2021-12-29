An autistic man from Connecticut was arrested at the Sunoco station in Orleans last week for allegedly transporting 1,500 bags of suspected fentanyl and 56 grams of suspected cocaine into Vermont.
Jorge Torres, 22, is now being held in federal detention on a felony charge of narcotics possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base. Police say Torres was also in possession of a loaded handgun when he was arrested.
U.S. District Court
“His criminal history appears to include a pending drug charge out of Springfield, Massachusetts,” said U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest in his motion for detention filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington. “His history also appears to include prosecution in 2016 for larceny of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop for police…Other than his drug distribution activities, he appears to have no connection to the Northeast Kingdom. The United States also understands that Torres has committed acts of violence towards persons he has used in furtherance of his drug distribution in Vermont.”
But Burlington Defense Attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot argued in her response that Torres was far from a flight risk.
“The Defendant has a stable and secure residence with a committed family,” said Attorney Shelkrot in her opposition motion. “He describes his mother as his ‘caretaker,’ who apparently manages his affairs due to his disability…Defendant has a long-standing diagnosis of autism. While details of this condition have not been clearly ascertained at this stage, Exhibit 1 confirms the diagnosis from at least as early as 2014. He receives Social Security disability as a result of this condition.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ruled on Dec. 28 that Torres should be detained pending trial and scheduled arraignment on the charge by video conference on Jan. 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
According to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Colin Simons, the Vermont Drug Task Force (VDTF) has been investigating Torres for several weeks and making controlled drug purchases from him using a confidential informant.
On Dec. 21, at 10:11 p.m., VDTF officers stopped a northbound Volvo SUV after it left Interstate 91 via Exit 26 in Orleans because the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and its rear license plate lights were not illuminated.
The stop occurred in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at 115 East Main Street in Orleans. Police said Torres was in the back seat.
A police K-9 officer was also on the scene and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to court documents. Police said they found the alleged drugs and a Taurus 9 mm pistol loaded with seven rounds - including one in the chamber - in a black backpack between Torres’s legs.
The driver of the vehicle told police that it was the third time he had driven Torres to Vermont and was paid in cash $400 for each round trip.
