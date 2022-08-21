An autistic man accused of dealing drugs in the Northeast Kingdom has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut pleaded not guilty in December to a federal charge of narcotics possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base.
The Vermont Drug Task Force says in court documents that Torres was apprehended at the Sunoco station in Orleans with 1,500 bags of suspected fentanyl, 56 grams of suspected cocaine and a 9mm handgun loaded with a round in the chamber.
U.S. District Court
According to court documents filed by his defense attorney, Torres has been diagnosed with autism, anxiety and a learning disorder.
“Defendant has a long-standing diagnosis of autism,” wrote attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot of Burlington in a motion filed in U.S. District Court. “He receives Social Security as a result of his condition.”
On Aug. 2, a notice of plea agreement was posted in U.S. District Court with a change-of-plea hearing set for Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m. in Burlington before Judge William K. Sessions III. The terms of the plea deal are not public at this time.
According to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Colin Simons, the Vermont Drug Task Force had been investigating Torres for several weeks before his arrest and making controlled drug purchases from him using a confidential informant.
On Dec. 21, at 10:11 p.m., police stopped a northbound Volvo SUV after it left Interstate 91 on Exit 26 in the town of Orleans because the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and its rear license plate lights were not illuminated.
The stop occurred in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at 115 East Main Street in Orleans. Police said Torres was in the back seat. The driver of the vehicle told police that it was the third time he had driven Torres to Vermont and was paid in cash $400 for each round trip.
