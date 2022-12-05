Autistic Man Sentenced For Dealing Drugs In The NEK

An autistic man from Connecticut has been convicted of dealing drugs in the Northeast Kingdom.

Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, was sentenced on Monday in U.S. District Court to serve 27 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Torres will also be subject to three years of supervised release after his prison sentence is completed.

