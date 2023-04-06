Autopsy Report Says Immigrant Died Of Natural Causes At Border

BURLINGTON – Vermont’s chief medical examiner has ruled an illegal immigrant from Mexican, who died in the Northeast Kingdom while being smuggled unlawfully into the country, succumbed to heart issues.
Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, Aguascalientes, Mexico died at North Country Hospital in Newport shortly after having a medical event as he slipped into the United States near the Derby/Holland town line the night of Feb. 19, officials said.
Dr. Elizabeth A. Bundock filed an amended death certificate on Thursday that said Cervantes’ death was considered “natural.” She wrote the cause of death was “arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease” and that he had it for “years.”
The U.S Border Patrol said Cervantes was among three illegal immigrants confronted by a federal agent shortly after they were spotted on cameras walking south from the international boundary the night of Feb. 19 near the Derby.
Leos Cervantes started to have a medical event and began clinging to a tree, the Border Patrol reported. While Cervantes was still in distress, his two friends left him behind and fled back toward Canada, the Border Patrol reported.
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield provided immediate medical assistance, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and radioed for an ambulance and more agents, court records show.
Mayfield continued treating Leos Cervantes until rescue squad members arrived, and they rushed the patient to the Newport hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 12:34 a.m. Feb. 20, court records show.
Bundock reported Leos Cervantas was married and worked as a painter for a construction company.
An initial autopsy report by the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner was inconclusive about the death, state police said. Bundock planned to wait for further testing, including toxicology, before the cause and manner of death were released, police said.
There were no signs of trauma, state police said.
The Border Patrol also arrested Maria Constante-Zamora, 31, of Danbury, Conn., near the scene on a felony charge of attempting to transport three illegal immigrants after their unlawful entry into the county, records show.
One of the two fleeing friends, Oscar Soto-Acosta, 44, was eventually apprehended by the Border Patrol at about 6:20 a.m. Feb. 20. He was held as a material witness for one month before providing a deposition that can be used in the Constante-Zamora case.
A judge later agreed to a prosecution request on March 21 to strike the detention order after the deposition was completed. The judge was told an immigration detainer was in place, and the Government expected Soto-Acosta to enter immigration custody upon his release in the criminal case.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle has ordered Constante-Zamora, who is from Ecuador, to be held as a risk to flee.
She pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on March 23 to the felony smuggling charge.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest declined a request Thursday for an interview on the international smuggling issue pertaining to Vermont.
Kerest has a policy of rarely speaking to the media about public safety issues.
It is unclear whether Kerest will upgrade the smuggling charges now that a death is involved.
A spokesman said the office does not comment on specific cases nor provide insights that could be tied to specific cases beyond what’s already in the public record.
While Kerest is silent on the deadly smuggling case, the Border Patrol has said the Leos Cervantes investigation appears to be part of an international smuggling effort with a base in Quebec.
Border Patrol Agent Brian Wilda testified in open court and revealed that their cellphone numbers and texts connected Sota-Acosta, Constante-Zamora, and her driver/co-worker Manuel Nieves-Chavez.
They also were connected to a man with the code name “Miller,” but it turned out to be Roberto Quintano-Rivas of Quebec, Wilda said in court.
The Border Patrol, based in the Swanton sector, is responsible for 295 miles that covers the international boundary for all of Vermont and New Hampshire and a large chunk of New York State.
This is believed to be the first deadly smuggling case in Vermont in at least 40 years. While smuggling deaths on the southern border are somewhat common, they are considered rare along the lengthy northern international border.
The area of Goodall Road and Moon Road in Derby is well-known to have been frequently used in the past year by one or more smuggling organizations, Border Patrol Agent Brian Wilda said in a court affidavit. They bring illegal immigrants and/or contraband into the country and quickly flee the area, he said.
Vermont State Police were initially investigating the death, but three detectives involved in the case did not respond to police dispatchers or media messages on Thursday on whether the case is still active.
Constante-Zamora was a passenger in the car owned and operated by Manuel Nieves-Chavez of Ecuador, the Border Patrol said. They said he was without any documentation to be in the United States. Both suspects in the car claimed they were lost.
Constante-Zamora admitted that she was hired to pick up two individuals from a hotel and transport them out of state, court records show. However when asked about the site, she provided a name of a hotel in Denver, the Border Patrol said. They said she also claimed she didn’t know the people she was picking up.
The Border Patrol said Nieves-Chavez reported he worked with Constante-Zamora and was in a romantic relationship with the Waterbury, Conn. woman. He said they decided to go to Derby because they were each in relationships with other people and didn’t want anybody to find out, the Border Patrol said. He denied they were in Vermont to pick up anybody.
He was later released without charges.
