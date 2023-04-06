Autopsy Report Says Immigrant Died Of Natural Causes At Border
Buy Now

The U.S. port of entry on I-91 in Derby Line.

BURLINGTON – Vermont’s chief medical examiner has ruled an illegal immigrant from Mexican, who died in the Northeast Kingdom while being smuggled unlawfully into the country, succumbed to heart issues.

Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, Aguascalientes, Mexico died at North Country Hospital in Newport shortly after having a medical event as he slipped into the United States near the Derby/Holland town line the night of Feb. 19, officials said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments