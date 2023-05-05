NEWPORT — The Autosaver Group is adding De La Bruere’s Auto Sales to its ever-growing family of dealerships.

The acquisition of the GMC dealership at 5602 Rt. 5, to be finalized later this month, is the second dealership in the area that the Abel Toll-owned Autosaver Group has purchased in recent months. A deal was struck for Wells River Chevrolet in December.

