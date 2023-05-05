NEWPORT — The Autosaver Group is adding De La Bruere’s Auto Sales to its ever-growing family of dealerships.
The acquisition of the GMC dealership at 5602 Rt. 5, to be finalized later this month, is the second dealership in the area that the Abel Toll-owned Autosaver Group has purchased in recent months. A deal was struck for Wells River Chevrolet in December.
When the De La Bruere’s purchase is finalized, 14 dealerships will be part of the Autosaver Group.
It will be the second Autosaver Group dealership in Orleans County, as the group owns Northpoint Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 4441 Rt. 5 in Derby. Known as L&T (Lyster and Toll) Automotive Group at the time, the group bought the former Mulkin Automotive in 2010. De La Bruere’s and Northpoint are about a mile apart.
Toll said purchasing the 41-year-old De La Bruere’s Auto Sales is a good opportunity to expand with a known product in familiar territory. The business will be renamed Northpoint GMC.
“We know General Motors well, and it was an opportunity to expand a little bit without having to go very far away,” he said.
The distance between Northpoint and De La Bruere’s auto inventory is expected to be further reduced in the next couple of years as the Autosaver Group plans to build a new dealership facility on the property where Northpoint is located.
The current location will remain as a dealership with Autosaver Group leasing the property until the new facility is up and running. Toll said between permits, planning and building, the soonest the new facility will be ready for occupancy will be two years.
There are 10 employees who work at De La Bruere’s, and they’ll have a job with Autosaver Group if they want.
“We’ve offered every employee a position, and we’re hoping they’re all going to stay,” said Toll.
At 21 acres, the property on which Northpoint sits is large. Property lines form a horseshoe around a small parcel on which the Dollar General is located. Toll said connectivity between Northpoint and the planned new home of De La Bruere’s auto inventory will be established behind the dollar store.
He did not disclose the purchase price for the De La Bruere’s dealership, which was founded in March 1982 by Gilles De La Bruere.
When it began, it was a business for buying and selling used automobiles. In May 1982, De La Bruere amended his business filing with the state to add the buying, selling and leasing of new and used motor vehicles “of every nature and description” and to service vehicles at the business.
In 1989, the business became an official GMC dealership.
Gilles De La Bruere of West Charleston, died on March 25, 2022, 40 years after the creation of his auto sales business. The current owner of De La Bruere’s is Gilles’ widow, Christine.
It was about 40 years ago when Toll got his start in a career dealing in automobiles. He started his first used car dealership on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
In an earlier interview, Toll said, “When I got out of college I didn’t know what I was gonna do so I bought the building out on Route 2 that has been the Autosaver Outlet building for a while,” said Toll. “That was my first location.”
He then worked for the former Wayne Ford new car dealership in St. Johnsbury (now Twin State Ford), where he met his future partner - Ronney Lyster. Toll hired Lyster to work at Wayne Ford.
Together they left the dealership and formed a partnership to build Autosaver Group into a multi-dealership, multi-state automobile sales company with over 500 employees.
Lyster died unexpectedly in 2018.
In addition to Wells River Chevrolet, Northpoint Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the coming soon Northpoint GMC, Autosaver dealerships are Autosaver Ford in Comstock, N.Y., Autosaver Max pre-owned vehicles in Littleton, Capitol City GMC in Berlin, Vt., Capitol City Imports in Barre, Crosstown in Littleton, Littleton Chevrolet, Quality Mitsubishi, South Burlington Mazda, Springfield (Vt.) GMC, St. Johnsbury GMC, St. Johnsbury Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Toll said the automobile sales market is returning to some normalcy after a period of low inventory during the pandemic.
“It’s different than during COVID,” he said. “Now we have more inventory; it’s getting back somewhat to what I would call normal.”
