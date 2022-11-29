Autosaver Group Buying Wells River Chevrolet

Wells River Chevrolet is being purchased by Autosaver Group.
The deal is expected to close within a couple of weeks and includes both the dealership and the property located in downtown Wells River, Vt.
The purchase price is not known.
The deal will give Autosaver Group a total of 13 car dealerships in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.
“We’re excited to add it to the group,” said Autosaver owner Abel Toll of Danville. “We’ll keep the same name and we’ve offered all the employees the opportunity to keep their jobs and hopefully they will stay.”
Toll is purchasing Wells River Chevrolet from Westmore resident Jeff Moore.
Moore said Wells River Chevrolet is doing very well right now but the future conversion of car dealerships to electric vehicle dealerships will be very expensive and that larger auto chains will be in a better position to handle that change.
“We’re very excited that the Autosaver Group is acquiring us,” said Moore. “I made the decision to sell on many levels but the most important thing was to make sure that all our employees could keep their jobs.”
Moore still owns two other businesses based in St. Johnsbury - Quest Transportation and Pellets Now.
Toll and Moore said the discussions about the sale began several months ago.
