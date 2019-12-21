The Autosaver Group made a year-end donation once again to the St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels program. The $5,000 donation will significantly help the meals program for area seniors, said program director Diane Coburn, on Friday. Pictured in the kitchen of the St. Johnsbury House are (from left), Autosaver Group CFO and COO Pat Blackmore, Meals on Wheels Board of Trustees President Jerri Ryan, Shelley Martin, general manager of Quality Mitsubishi, and at right, Coburn. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
