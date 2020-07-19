The Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions (AVCC) recently announced one of the recipients of its 2020 Tiny Grants; the Greensboro Conservation Commission. This annual AVCC initiative provides seed money or matching funds to conservation commissions for specific land conservation, education and outreach, stewardship and management, and planning activities.
Conservation commissions are non-regulatory bodies designed to advise planning commissions and select boards on natural resources issues.
The Greensboro Conservation Commission will use its Tiny Grant to repair bridges along Porter Brook and add signage, and connect the Porter Brook Trail from Caspian Lake to the Barr Hill Nature Preserve trail system.
Learn more about AVCC at http://vtconservation.com/. To stay in the loop about conservation initiatives happenings, or to share events with other conservation commissions, subscribe to the listserv by emailing vtconservation+subscribe@googlegroups.com.
