ST. JOHNSBURY — The hills of Dog Mountain were alive with music as B2wins played the last Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury concert of July. The violin-ukulele duo had some special guests in the audience: students of Catamount Arts’ EPIC Music program.
“I didn’t know they all play violin,” quipped B2wins violinist Walter Caldas. “Now I’m nervous!”
EPIC Music was modeled after El Sistema, a music program created nearly 50 years ago in Venezuela to facilitate social change by offering free and low-cost violin instruction to impoverished children. El Sistema has inspired similar programs worldwide. B2wins are products of a similar program.
Born in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, twins Wagner and Walter Caldas were exposed to routine violence and systemic poverty. From the Levitt AMP stage at Dog Mountain, Walter explained that one day, when he and his brother were children, “a guy showed up in the street and started handing out violins. Just one guy, for no reason, teaching kids to play. [My brother and I] went to [music] class, and now here we are.”
In St. Johnsbury, a dozen or so of EPIC’s musician-citizens danced, clapped, and hollered for an encore at the B2wins show, staying late after the second set to meet the Brazilian twins and take photos.
“I really loved the music,” said EPIC Music student Elizabeth “Izzie” Godin. “It was so fun, and you just want to dance!”
Izzie plays violin with EPIC Music and performed her first recital this year at EPIC Music’s annual Mothers’ Day concert. Asked if she is inspired by B2wins to continue her EPIC Music journey, she replied, “Definitely! I really love it!”
“We appreciate the program and Catamount Arts so much,” added Brandi Godin, Elizabeth’s mom. “What it does for the kids is just great. I highly, highly recommend!”
EPIC Music registration for the 2023-24 school year will open shortly for students in first grade through high school. To learn more, visit catamountarts.org/education/epic-music/ or call Anne Campbell at 802-748-2600, extension 109.
