BAC Tests Implicate Driver In Route 114 Crash

A Lyndon woman told police she only had two drinks before crashing her car into the woods off Route 114 last month.
Samantha Chamberlain, 26, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving and was released without conditions by Judge Brian Grearson.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to court documents, Chamberlain crashed her silver 2013 Subaru Impreza about 20 feet into the woods near 3699 Route 114 in Lyndon at 11:30 p.m. on July 9.
Chamberlain was transported from the scene by EMS to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital [NVRH) for treatment of a head injury.
While Chamberlain was being evaluated Vermont State Police Tpr. Gabriel Schrauf began to investigate.
“I climbed down the embankment to observe the vehicle,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf in his report. “I observed a 12 pack of Twisted Tea cans in the back seat, with empty Twisted Tea cans on the passenger-side floor of the vehicle in plain sight. Trooper Kyle Fecher observed an empty bottle of Tito’s vodka.”
Police then interviewed Chamberlain just after midnight at NVRH where she was in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and had a “laceration on her left eye,” according to the report.
“I asked Chamberlain if she remembered what happened,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf. “She replied ‘Nope, I remember waking up in the woods.’ Chamberlain advised that she only consumed two Twisted Teas at the Orange Rind in East Burke and she did not drive intoxicated. Chamberlain advised that she does not drink a lot.”
A preliminary breath provided to police test measured Chamberlain’s blood alcohol content at .144 percent, according to the report. Chamberlain was later released from the hospital and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks where she provided a Datamaster sample of her breath at 3:29 a.m. which indicated a blood alcohol content of .108 percent.
If convicted of the charge Chamberlain faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $750 fine.
