BETHLEHEM — Staying connected.
That’s what the teachers and staff at Bethlehem Elementary School are doing with their students during a pandemic that closed New Hampshire’s public schools for the rest of the school year.
Following the first teachers’ car parade for kids on March 25, a second car parade that this time included the Bethlehem police, fire and ambulance departments rolled down the town’s streets on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s the perfect day for it,” said Sue Greenlaw, principal at the K-6 BES. “We’ve been talking about it for the last week and a half and talked to Jack [Anderson, the Bethlehem fire chief] and he wanted to join it. We put the word out to families last week.”
The word was warmly received and drew a number of parents and their BES children to Main Street’s sidewalks and other streets, waving at the teachers waving back and holding homemade posters in appreciation.
Four of them were parent Margaret Hocking and her daughter Hazel, in kindergarten and holding a sign reading “We Love BES,” and parent Jessica White and her son, Xzander Patch, in Jo-Ann Brusseau’s kindergarten class and holding a sign reading “Xzander Misses His BES Teachers.”
“These parades have been so amazing,” said Margaret Hocking. “It’s building community. We’ve been so excited.”
The teachers’ cars, joined by a Bethlehem police cruiser, the ambulance and fire trucks, made the same route as last time, leaving the school on Main Street, turning right onto Maple Street and then hitting Prospect Street, Cherry Valley Road, Parker Road, South Road, Agassiz Street Whitcomb Hill Road, Lewis Hill Road, Jefferson Street, Cross Street, Congress Street, and others.
“It’s a good route that doesn’t’ repeat, “said Greenlaw. “The kids know it ahead of time.”
In the passenger seat of the car of Tianna Sparks, art teacher and paraprofessional, was Spirit, the school’s mascot.
On the wall of the school was a banner worded by BES and created by Art Tighe, of Foto Factory, which read, “Bethlehem Elementary School Families - Your BES family misses you, and we think about you every day.”
Teachers and school staff members had their cars decorated with messages for their students - one read “We Love and Miss All of You” - and drove while tapping their horns with friendly honks.
Leading by example, many wore masks.
Assembling and starting out in the school parking lot, about 35 BES teachers and staff members participated.
BES students and parents stood on the sidewalks of Main Street and in the library parking lot near the school.
“Everybody is so tired of being separated,” said Greenlaw. “Here, we can get out safely … It’s great having everybody join in. We all get into teaching so we can be with kids.”
Across the street from Hazel and Xzander were the McClure sisters, Preslie, in the third grade, holding a sign reading “We Love BES,” and Nora, in kindergarten, holding a sign reading “And All Teachers Too.”
“We’re excited,” said their grandmother, Debbie LaRoza. “We made posters yesterday, so we’re ready.”
The sisters’ mother and LaRoza’s daughter, Stephanie LaRoza, is a nurse in Lancaster.
“She’s essential,” said Debbie LaRoza.
Anderson said he and his crew were happy to participate with the teachers.
“They just wanted to let the students know they are still thinking of them,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.