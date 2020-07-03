NEWPORT CITY — Getting ready for “back to school” will have a whole new meaning for parents and students this year.
In school districts across rural North Country Supervisory Union, the education of parents will begin early to help them get ready for back-to-school day late August.
Parents can expect some hard decisions too, including whether to send their youngster back to school in the first place.
And parents may have to learn how to do daily wellness checks of their children before they can board a school bus or walk to school, says John Castle, superintendent of NCSU.
At first, the Vermont Agency of Education wanted school bus drivers or bus monitors to do morning wellness checks of each student.
But Castle said bus drivers don’t have time to do that for each student, and many districts lack monitors.
And school nurses asked what would happen if a child ready to board a bus early on a winter morning turns out to have a fever and had been with someone who has the virus - especially if parents have already left for work.
At remote meeting last week with superintendents, Vermont Education Secretary Dan French and Dr. Breena Holmes, a pediatrician with the Department of Health, address those concerns.
“We’ve been told by Dr. Holmes that we can allow that health screening to take place at home prior to getting on the bus,” Castle said.
“We’ve already started to prepare for that.”
Parents would have to take the temperature of each of their school-age children, and answer two questions for each:
- Do they feel sick with COVID-19 symptoms?
- Have they been in contact with someone who has COVID-19?
Then the parent would fill out an entrance ticket for each of their children before sending them out to get on the bus or to walk to school.
The ticket would be presented to the bus driver or monitor who would scan it, seat the child and drive on, Castle said.
“We will have to rely on families … We respect that sometimes the morning rush can be a challenging time.
“To add this additional step is another thing to ask the parent,” Castle said.
“We will probably do some spot checking to monitor the success of it,” he added.
The supervisory union would mass produce the tickets to distribute to parents.
The questions are as important as the temperature check, because not every child with a temperature would have COVID-19, he said.
This process will require some sensitivity but maintain confidentiality, he pointed out.
“We will work with parents, to provide guidance and education,” he said.
Castle has already spoken to a community group interested in helping make sure every family has an accurate thermometer.
There are other issues facing parents in NCSU, including potential uncertainty about opening day.
Elementary school students are scheduled to go back to school on Aug. 25. At North Country Union High School and junior high school, freshmen and seventh graders will return on Aug. 25, with the upper classes returning Aug. 26.
But the extensive health training that teachers and staff must master before school opens could push the start date back, Castle said.
NCSU could move some mid-school year in-service days to the beginning of the year, he said.
And then there is the biggest question of all facing parents: whether to keep their youngsters home.
There are three levels of education possible in Vermont this fall during the pandemic:
- Level 1 happened this spring, when all schools closed completely and all learning was remote.
- Level 2 is where Castle anticipates the state will be this fall, with most students in class and restrictions requiring face coverings, social distancing and other limitations. Parents can opt to their youngsters at home for remote learning.
- Level 3 would be the most ambitious, with fewer restrictions at school.
Castle said as of now he expects Vermont schools to open at Level 2.
But once school opens, a single positive case could force a school to close for a while for cleaning and contact tracing. And then some parents may not want to send their youngsters back.
Educators watched with interest when schools in Quebec reopened just before the end of the school year. At some schools, only 20 percent of students went back to school.
That’s why educators have to figure out how to do in-class teaching and offer remote learning at the same time, he said.
At NCSU, teams are at work addressing how to adapt transportation, learning and grading, facilities, special services and early education programs.
For example, students cannot social distance while sitting at round tables like they used to. But they can sit closer together if they sit at desks all facing the same direction, said Castle.
And schools will have to supply face coverings - masks, bandanas, muffs that can be pulled up or face shields.
Castle said many teachers want to wear face shields, so students can see their faces.
School systems are busy buying face coverings and hand sanitizer by the gallon, and perhaps looking to community groups to help supply personal protective equipment.
“Part of the reasons schools were closed this spring was to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Castle said. Yet personal instruction is “much more desirable.”
“We are going to do the best we can to mitigate risk but we cannot eliminate risk.”
