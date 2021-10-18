Just five miles east of Haverhill, N.H. — not far from Mount Moosilauke — a grandson’s vision is helping to shape his family’s land into a backcountry skiing and splitboarding destination, with the support of Granite Backcountry Alliance and the efforts of countless volunteers.
Warren Bunnell, project lead for Pike Glades, grew up visiting his grandfather — who bought land in the small village of Pike around 40 years ago and founded a small alternative boarding school — and family in the Upper Valley. Following his grandfather’s passing in the early 2000s, Bunnell’s uncle took over the property as the Upper Valley Stewardship Center.
“I’ve been coming to that land for a very long time,” said Bunnell, who worked at the Stewardship Center, which includes hiking trails, ropes course and other outdoor recreation infrastructure, during summers in college. “I got the idea one day of whether or not I could ski it. I went up one day and I tried … it was doable, although very difficult.”
Bunnell, a passionate skier who has worked for several years as a ski patroller in Keystone, Colo., started coming up with a plan to develop a winter trail network.
“I really just started doing it by myself and then I got in touch with the Granite Backcountry Alliance people,” he said. “After about a year of back and forth about if we could actually do this, it all came together.”
On Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, over 60 volunteers associated with GBA gathered to develop five different glades and two uphill access routes on the Northeast-facing property. Bunnell says the glades range from mellow to very steep and technical.
“I can’t speak highly enough of the GBA team and Blake [Roberts, glade designer with Real Life Adventures],” Bunnell said. “Their mission and the way in which they’re growing and developing … it couldn’t be more of a professional organization.”
“They’re absolute rockstars,” he added. “They’re not just ski bums hacking down trees; it really is well-thought-out from what types of trees they’re taking to what size of trees to how the routes are affecting water flow. In terms of people who are increasing access for anybody to get outdoors, I think they’re a premier organization within the country, honestly.”
GBA is a North Conway-based nonprofit that aims to advance the sport of backcountry skiing in N.H. and Western Maine by providing a network of low-impact human-powered backcountry skiing opportunities to the public.
Pike Glades, which is about a forty-five-minute drive from both Littleton and St. Johnsbury, plans to be open by donation this winter with signage, trail maps and parking. Snowshoers and hikers are welcome as well, according to Bunnell, and Pike Glades is hoping to have cabin rentals and winter camping options.
“Really, we just want people to come and enjoy it,” he said. “It’s funny that I started out this plan of wanting to build some trails for myself, selfishly in some ways, but I’m so excited that I could be out there hiking around and see other people enjoying it as much as I do.”
The peak of Pike Glades summits treeline at 2,200 feet and the base area is located at around 700 feet. Bunnell says that the property boasts beautiful views of Moosilauke, Black Mountain and various cliff areas.
“I think this whole COVID craze has really made people want to seek out these types of opportunities more,” he said. “I love ski resorts, I would never bash any ski resort … but they are as crowded as they’ve ever been.”
Bunnell said that Pike Glades wants to provide an area for people to practice backcountry skiing — growing ever more popular with lighter, more-mainstream gear available — in a less threatening environment than, say, Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington.
“[Blake Roberts and GBA] did a great job of making something that really anybody could do as long as they are competent enough in their own abilities and take it slow,” he said. “There’s no need to bomb down through these trees … it’s all about enjoyment.”
Bunnell, currently working on an MBA through Boston University, said that he has definitely been using his studies in the Pike Glades project and vice versa.
“The Upper Valley is beautiful,” he said. “I love it, but there isn’t really much skiing or mountain biking in that region. I would love to increase the access to all those trails and we’re coming up with future plans on that.”
Bunnell said that he and his family are thinking seriously about putting in some mountain biking trails that could potentially link up into the White Mountain National Forest. However, for now, they’re just hard at work on thinking up glade names, printing trail maps and hoping for a good snow season.
More information, including trail maps and winter access details, when available, can be found at thepikeglades.com or on Instagram @thepikeglades.
