Badge-pinning Ceremony Held For Brad Reed
Buy Now

Laurie Young pins the fire chief's badge on boyfriend Brad Reed during a ceremony held in Reed's honor on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in the Kingdom Taproom. Reed is St. Johnsbury's newest fire chief. The event, attended by firefighters, police officers, dispatchers, town officials and members of Reed's family, also served as a goodbye to interm chief Christopher Olsen. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Laurie Young pins the fire chief’s badge on boyfriend Brad Reed during a ceremony held in Reed’s honor on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in the Kingdom Taproom. Reed is St. Johnsbury’s newest fire chief. The event, attended by firefighters, police officers, dispatchers, town officials and members of Reed’s family, also served as a goodbye to interm chief Christopher Olsen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments