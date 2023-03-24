ST. JOHNSBURY — Fellow firefighters and family members gathered at the fire department on Friday to celebrate the newest full-fledged firefighter.
Dennis Farnham III was honored with a badge-pinning ceremony for completing a year-long probationary period.
There to celebrate the accomplishment was a room full of people that included members of the department and his family, including his parents from Maine, his wife Katlynn, and his 7-month-old son, Grayson, who was wearing a shirt with the image of a fire truck on it.
A native of Maine, Farnham came to the area to attend Lyndon State College in 2019, where he played baseball. He became a volunteer firefighter in Lyndonville and joined the St. Johnsbury department in September 2021.
Since his arrival at the St. Johnsbury department, he’s battled several structure fires. Chief Brad Reed jokingly tied Farnham’s presence in the department to an increase in local fire activity.
“There was a question out there as to what was going on,” Chief Reed said, “but it did give (Farnham) a good opportunity to prove himself in the department, to get some fires under his belt and to get some experience. So we’re thankful in the sense that that occurred because that’s really the bread and butter of what we do as firefighters, and getting those experiences is so important to a firefighter growing their skills and getting the experience they need to move up in their career.”
Farnham’s ceremony included taking an oath, which Farnham’s father, Dennis Farnham II read and Firefighter Farnham repeated. Dennis Farnham II served as a volunteer firefighter in Veazie, Maine when his son was young. He called the ceremony in honor of his son “one of the proudest moments for (the family).”
Following the oath, a badge was pinned on Farnham’s uniform. Doing the honors was his wife, while Chief Reed got to hold Grayson.
Next came the changing of the helmet shield. The one removed from Farnham’s helmet notes “Probationary Firefighter.” It’s bright orange for a reason, said Chief Reed.
“Probationary firefighters get a nice orange shield so that we know where they are on the scene and we can kind of keep track of them because a lot of times they kind of aimlessly wander around,” he said, “so now that Dennis has proven himself, we’re going to affix a permanent firefighter shield brand.”
Making the shield change for Farnham was Lt. Troy Darby who leads the shift Farnham serves.
During the ceremony, the chief reminded everyone what the job of a firefighter entails.
“Firefighters are the first ones on the scene. Firefighters bear witness to and act upon devastating fires, motor vehicle accidents, natural disasters, hazardous materials incidents, explosions, medical emergencies, terrorist attacks, active threat events, and many other critical incidents … Firefighters are there to prevent human suffering and death to stabilize incidents and prevent damage and loss of property.”
Also taking part in the ceremony was Christopher Olsen, who drove to town from southern New Hampshire to be part of the celebration. He served as interim chief in St. Johnsbury when Farnham started with the department. Since moving on, he has returned to the department for award celebrations and promotions. Chief Reed calls Olsen the department’s “unofficial department chaplain.”
The benediction he offered was the prayer of Saint Benedict.
Chief Reed had high praise for Farnham as a firefighter.
“He’s just got a high level of skill,” the chief said. “He’s one of the guys that you know is always gonna show up if there’s a fire. He’s always gonna be there. If he gets called back, he’s coming back or if somebody needs a day off, he’ll work for him. I mean, he just does it all.”
His dependability is something that Darby, his shift leader, said he appreciates about Farnham.
Farnham said he’s happy to be a St. Johnsbury Firefighter and sees his long-term future here. “It’s very family-oriented. The guys are always there for you,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.