Bail Amount Drops To $50 For Man Accused Of Vehicle Vandalism Spree

A court decision Wednesday means only $50 separates a man accused of vandalizing 45 vehicles in the village of St. Johnsbury and freedom from jail.
Charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief, Micael Bizuneh, 33, has been in jail since Dec. 10, held on $1,000 bail. St. Johnsbury Police say he smashed windshields and gouged paint on vehicles parked in the village on Dec. 6. The vandalism spree impacted the owners of vehicles parked at St. Johnsbury Academy, Maplefields, The Fairbanks Inn, Pica Pica restaurant, ABC LOL child care and Celtic Marketing. Cars were also damaged on North Avenue, Hastings Hill, Day Court and along Main Street.
On Wednesday Bizuneh appeared for the Caledonia Superior Court hearing from a room inside Northern State Correctional Facility and learned from Judge Timothy Tomasi that the bail would be cut to $500 and he would only need to come up with 10 percent in order to be released.
Hearings, since Bizuneh was jailed, have focused on his competency. An evaluation was ordered and conducted by Dr. John Hearn, who determined Bizuneh is incompetent. Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford has been unwilling to accept the conclusion twice prior to Wednesday’s hearing, and she still wasn’t ready to concede the doctor’s determination on Wednesday.
Byford has asked for a hearing to contest the competency. She said it would provide the state the opportunity to question mental health professionals about their assessment of Bizuneh. The concern Byford said the state needs to address is whether it is possible that he is faking a mental illness to avoid criminal consequences.
“There’s just enough there that we think it’s worth looking at,” said Byford.
A status conference has been set for Monday to determine the scope of the contested competency hearing. It’s possible that other counties with similar cases against Bizuneh may want to be a part of the hearing.
If Bizuneh is able to come up with the $50 to gain his release from jail, conditions of release would apply, including a 24-hour curfew at a court-approved residence. He also must stay away from places where the alleged vandalisms took place, including the Fairbanks Inn where he was lodged the day he allegedly committed the crimes.
Byford said there is no location identified as to where Bizuneh would go if released from jail.
At his arraignment on Dec. 13, Bizuneh told the court that his plan when released is to check himself into a hospital.
St. Johnsbury Police note in court documents there are concerns about Bizuneh’s behavior if he is released.
“It should be noted that Bizuneh made comments of how he cannot control it and that if he was released, he would continue to damage property,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Gerald Schartner in his report. “On 12/10/2021, upon Bizuneh being discharged from the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, the emergency department called and was concerned that Bizuneh was going to return to the hospital to vandalize vehicles.”
