Bail Revoked For Contractor Accused Of Stealing Money From Customers

Jaime Deforge

A Coos Superior Court judge has revoked bail for a Dalton contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in pre-payments from customers across New Hampshire and not buying materials or completing the jobs.

The alleged scheme was uncovered in 2020 when the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General became involved.

