Bail Revoked For Contractor Accused Of Stealing Money From Customers

A Coos Superior Court judge has revoked bail for a Dalton contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in pre-payments from customers across New Hampshire and not buying materials or completing the jobs.
The alleged scheme was uncovered in 2020 when the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General became involved.
In 2021, Jaime Deforge, 44, who runs Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling, entered into a civil settlement with the attorney general’s office that required him to pay $29,500 in restitution to a victim and prohibited him from taking any more customer pre-payments.
But in 2022, more charges were filed against Deforge at Coos Superior Court for violating the Consumer Protection Act.
In 2023, he was indicted by grand juries in Grafton and Rockingham counties for felony thefts and deceptions involving the similar taking of pre-payments.
In April 2023, Deforge was released on bail on the condition that he not commit any federal, state, or local crimes.
In June 2023, however, prosecutors at the attorney general’s office, now the lead prosecutor on all of the cases, filed a motion at Coos Superior Court asking the judge to revoke bail following the discovery of an advance payment of $19,000 made to Deforge by a Bristol resident, who then submitted another check for $10,000.
After receiving the $10,000, Deforge stopped working on the project and would not pick up the phone or schedule a restart date, said Warren Cormack, assistant attorney general with the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, which received the complaint on June 8 from the Bristol resident, who had entered into a contract with Deforge in September 2022.
Deforge’s most recent request for an advance payment from the resident was in May, for an amount of $22,806, a month after Deforge was arrested and released on bail on the previous charges, said prosecutors.
In an email to the Bristol resident, Deforge said he has enough information to sue the resident and put a lien on his home for breach of contract, said Cormack.
“The defendant’s actions show that there is no combination of conditions that will assure the defendant will not pose a danger to the safety of the community and that he is unlikely to abide by any combination of the conditions of release,” Cormack wrote in his motion.
In a recent court order, Judge Peter Bornstein agreed, and following the evidentiary hearing on July 26 on the state’s motion to revoke bail, “the court finds that the state has satisfied its burden of proof under RSA 597:7-a, III. Accordingly, the court grants the state’s motion to revoke defendant’s bail for breach of bail conditions and issues an order of revocation and detention.”
According to a review of the case summaries on Tuesday, the charges remain pending, with settlement conferences for two felony cases scheduled for Aug. 25 and dispositional conferences for several more scheduled for September.
Also pending as of Tuesday are separate felony charges of criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon that allege Deforge, in October, tried to run a vehicle off a road in Jefferson and brandished a handgun at the driver.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.