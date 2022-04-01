Balch Arrested Two Days After Release On Conditions

It didn’t take long for Nicholas M. Balch to get arrested again after being released on conditions and unsecured appearance bonds on Tuesday.
On Thursday, just two days after pleading not guilty to drug trafficking and several other charges, Balch, 42, was arrested on a charge of felony trespassing and flash-cited by police into Caledonia Superior Court on Friday.
But Balch showed up late for his arraignment and had to be re-cited to appear in court on Monday.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish and Cpl. Steven Hartwell were looking for a female shoplifting suspect in the area of Cote Court on Thursday evening when they noticed an open door leading into the basement of an apartment building.
Police said that when they went to “resecure the basement’” they discovered a very unpleasant scene.
“I immediately noticed numerous syringes or needles on the floor,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “The floor appeared to be covered with a large amount of raw feces and sewage. It was over an inch or two deep in many locations. I also noticed used tampons/sanitary products in one corner, as well as various food wrappers, clothing and other items suggesting that people were illicitly living down there.”
The officers also found Balch “hiding in a corner” and took him into custody. The building’s landlord told police that Balch had no right to be there.
“Balch was arrested and his backpack and a large knife of his were secured,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Balch was previously arrested last weekend after officers were called to an Eastern Avenue apartment building at 5:52 a.m. after receiving a report from residents that there was a male subject claiming to be a St. Johnsbury police officer trying to break into an apartment so he could “smoke crack,” according to the report.
Balch has also been charged recently with taking tip jars from local businesses including the East Garden Chinese Restaurant, Dunkin’ Donuts and the Eastern & Main Market and Deli.
