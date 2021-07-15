GILMAN — A group of about 40 parents, grandparents and children met in a ball field on Baptist Hill Road on Monday evening to talk about the town’s middle school pupils having to attend Concord School, since the Kingdom East School District (KESD) Board voted to cease middle school education at the Gilman School.
The meeting was called impromptu by Jessica Simonds, who has two children who will be affected by the move. She, like a number of other parents, is not happy with the decision.
“The reason why I called the meeting is so residents would have a chance to be heard and educated about what options we have as a town,” Simonds said. “I feel it is important for residents to have an understanding of why we are stuck in the position we are, the state government dictates a fair amount. Once KESD said they were re-purposing our middle school and forcing our kids to Concord, parents and students were upset.”
Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby shared some thoughts online.
In a social media post, Colby wrote “My personal belief is that if we consolidate into one school in our community where services are not offered to all students, then the families should have school choice for where the additional students go. This is not a likely scenario under Kingdom East. I also feel Kingdom East has carefully breached their agreement with the community.”
Simonds said, “Trevor is very knowledgeable and experienced with what we are dealing with, being a previous board member and such. Trevor then reached out to the select board to ask they represent the townspeople and have a dialogue to let them know we feel buffaloed. The select board pushed back; the chair stated he didn’t want to get the town in hot water. What it boils down to is, the select board doesn’t know what they can do to help a handful of residents who want choice for our 6-8th grade students.”
The group gathered at the Gilman Ball Field and heard from selectman and Kingdom East School Board Member Jim Peyton, who was sympathetic to the concerns being raised, and from former Kingdom East School Board Member Sheriff Colby.
Colby said he does believe the intentions of the school board are good, but he feels the district is too large, and he said the decision to move the students from Gilman School was on the table from the earliest days of the newly unified district.
In addition to Lunenburg, which includes the Lunenburg and Gilman schools, Kingdom East also includes the towns of Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Newark, Sutton, Sheffield and Wheelock.
“I don’t know what they’re going to do,” said Pat Manning, a retired teacher who attended the meeting with her husband, Lesley, who goes by Sonny. The couple have attended meetings about school issues in the past and live in Lunenburg.
One theme of the discussion that ensued was how Lunenburg could possibly stay under the umbrella of Kingdom East, its only real dance partner, as Sheriff Colby laid out, but propose to be an independent school district in a side-by-side governance structure, which is permitted under Act 46.
Colby said in doing so, the town would pay for its own students, and be on its own for building improvement projects. He pointed out that a bond floated a few years back to make millions in facility upgrades at Lunenburg, Concord and Burke, was shot down.
Since the district is unified, voters across the eight communities vote on everything from the budget for Kingdom East to proposed bonds for upgrades to facilities.
Colby stressed that the town really does not have a lot of voice on Act 46, saying of the 15-member Kingdom East School Board, the town of Lunenburg has just two votes, “Even if both voted no, your voice isn’t heard, because it’s mixed in with all the other votes.”
“You can vote to leave a district,” Colby told the group, but they would need to have a plan on who they are joining with and make that pitch to the Vermont Agency of Education.
Several parents at the gathering said if their kids can’t attend middle school in town, they should have the choice to tuition them out, and not be forced to send them to Concord.
Peyton said students do have choice within the Kingdom East district’s schools if there is room, and can request another school.
Diane Peyton (husband Jim is on the Kingdom East School Board) said she has trust issues with Kingdom East, which several others nodded their heads to.
She said the quality of the education is substandard in her view, pointing to low scores on standardized testing.
“They keep putting cherries all over it and calling it a sundae, and it’s not — it’s lousy,” she said.
One parent said, “I thought they were going to keep Gilman Middle School and fix it.”
Colby said the potential for the town’s middle grades to shift out of Gilman was “on the table all the way back … that has been on the table since it started.”
The Gilman School has had staffing challenges for several years, Colby noted, “You had cooks answering the phone, you had teachers coming to the office to deal with kids, leaving them with a paraprofessional because of behavior issues.”
He said, “It’s been a very poor school system for years.”
But parents have shown up and pitched in, volunteering and trying to fill the gaps.
Colby said before the merger, the Lunenburg per-pupil costs were kept very low, too low, and the board minded the town’s wish to keep increases to a bare minimum. He said the town has long been unable to itself decide to have one school to serve students, because of people’s disagreement over whether a single combined school in town should be in Gilman or Lunenburg.
And there is apathy, too, noted Colby.
Some at the meeting said they were unable to participate in the decision-making about the move to shift the middle schoolers because of lack of internet access and the public not being able to attend in-person meetings amid the ongoing pandemic when the decision was made.
One mother, a teacher who did not want her name used, expressed concern about transportation if there were to be expanded school choice to include the middle grades. Lunenburg already has grades 9-12 school choice like all towns under the Kingdom East umbrella.
“Be careful what you wish for,” the woman said.
A discussion about gathering voters’ signatures on a petition and forcing a special town meeting to discuss possible articles to later vote on was held.
“The future belongs to those who show up,” said Diane Peyton.
