Balloon Rides Mark Smokey’s Birthday

Smokey Bear turns 75 this year and among his many New Hampshire celebrations was a birthday party on Thursday at Franconia Notch State Park that was organized by the Forest Protection Bureau, part of the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands. Smokey fans of all ages enjoyed games, Touch-a-Truck, music by the Fiddling Thomsons, tram rides to the top of Cannon Mountain, birthday cake and the opportunity to meet Smokey. The official Smokey Bear hot air balloon was also on site, offering tethered rides.
