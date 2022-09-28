Balsams Developers Go Back Before County Planners
The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville, pictured here in August 2019. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

The developers of The Balsams Grand Resort went back before the Coos County Planning Board to request an amendment for a 2017 planner approval and to outline their plans for the ski area and a mountaintop lodge.

During the planning board’s meeting on Sept. 21 at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster, planners approved an amendment to the subdivision and site plan they first approved in September 2017 for the Lake Gloriette House.

