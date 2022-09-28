Balsams Developers Go Back Before County Planners

The developers of The Balsams Grand Resort went back before the Coos County Planning Board to request an amendment for a 2017 planner approval and to outline their plans for the ski area and a mountaintop lodge.
During the planning board’s meeting on Sept. 21 at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster, planners approved an amendment to the subdivision and site plan they first approved in September 2017 for the Lake Gloriette House.
The amended lot lines will offset from the building instead of the landscaping, said developer Ed Brisson, of Dixville Capital LLC, according to the draft minute meetings received on Wednesday.
The lot remains the same acreage and the setbacks are the same as approved in 2017.
The board also approved the developers’ request to extend their approval for the Lake Gloriette House site plan and subdivision to coincide with the Planned Unit Development agreement that expires in January 2025.
The site plan for the Wilderness Ski Area, which developers are looking to quadruple in size, was submitted in March 2016, but was never followed up on after it was determined to be complete, said Brisson.
The application therefore has been withdrawn and a new one is expected to be submitted to county planners in October for a completeness review, he said.
Because of the ski area’s size, Brisson said the development team seeks to submit the application in phases and obtain conditional approvals for the lifts, trails, snow-making, utility buildings, parking areas, gondola, and ski bridge location before obtaining approvals for other aspects in the plan.
The design and construction are expected to occur over two years, he said.
For the first aspect of the ski area site plan, he said the team is looking for approval in November.
The next phase of the application is targeting a submission date in the November/December time frame so logging and land clearing can occur during the winter.
Brisson said he expected that the plan for the mountaintop lodge will be submitted as a plan amendment in the summer of 2023.
Les Otten, the ski resort developer who signed onto The Balsams redevelopment nearly a decade ago, in 2014, three years after the resort closed, gave an update on a safety plan that relates to the adjacent Granite Reliable Power wind park, which is now owned by NextEra Energy.
The Balsams team and the previous wind park owner, Brookfield Renewable Energy, conducted independent studies that concluded ice throw from the wind turbines could go out to 837 feet, so the ski area was designed around the wind towers to stay away by 837 feet, said Otten.
But another study indicates that distance could be greater, so there is another plan to close the ski trails in the locations around the wind towers if necessary, he said.
The wind park was sold to NextEra before a ski area safety plan was agreed to and completed, said Brisson.
Otten and his team are planning a total $200 million redevelopment that in addition to the expansion of the ski area includes renovation of the historic Hampshire and Dix and houses, a new Lake Gloriette Hotel and conference center, a renovated golf course, Nordic baths, a retail marketplace, fine dining and culinary offerings, and a Planned Unit Development for up to 4,600 four-bedroom equivalent lodging or residential units.
In May 2020, Otten announced an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposal to build a clean-energy resort and provide hundreds of jobs in what has been designated an economically impoverished region.
In December, Otten said that the nonprofit Provident Resources Group and Goldman Sachs had joined the project, and Provident agreed to finance and own the new Lake Gloriette House hotel and convention center with a $100 million bond, which would be underwritten by Goldman Sachs and sold to institutional investors.
In a May interview with The Caledonian-Record, Otten remained optimistic about the project and financing but said current market conditions have brought some uncertainty into the project.
Project spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne could not be reached by press time Wednesday for an update on the financing and how close that process might be to completion.
Calls seeking comment made to Steve Hicks, CEO of Provident Resources Group, and to Goldman Sachs have not been returned.
