The current pandemic and the uncertainty about how long it will last and its ultimate economic impact has created an enormous challenge for economic development projects everywhere, among them the redevelopment of The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch.
Since lead developer Les Otten came on board in 2014, the project has advanced in planning and obtained Coos County Planning Board approvals, but securing financing for the total estimated $185 million development has been an uphill slog.
A listing of the property last year with CBRE, the global commercial real estate services firm, seeking co-investors was not successful.
An enhanced plan by the development team announced in early April, in the early weeks of the pandemic, is hoping to turn that around.
On Thursday, lead developer Les Otten, ski resort developer with projects in the Northeast and West, said he can’t give a specific time line as to when financing will be secured, when construction could begin, and if the plan will ultimately be successful. He did say he is hopeful the new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposal that seeks to create a 100-percent clean energy resort and hundreds of jobs in an impoverished region of the United States will attract a new kind of investor.
That investor is called an impact investor, a person, group or large institution willing to invest in a project that will generate a smaller return on investment compared to other projects but will advance clean energy and provide the jobs that strengthen communities in disadvantaged areas like Coos County that are in desperate need of a big lift.
“One of the things we are able to do by turning our project into an impact investment, and making the significant changes to do that, is we now open ourselves up to be able to at least walk into the room and say we know that we’re not going to be the greatest return on investment, but look at the investment that’s being made and how it’s going to impact the 33,000 people of Coos County,” said Otten.
The ESG plan for The Balsams, closed since 2011, aims for a sustainable, completely carbon-neutral four-season resort powered by 100-percent renewable energy including wind, solar and biomass and high-efficiency construction.
First-phase plans involve expanding the Wilderness Ski Area and adding new lifts and snow-making, renovating the historic Dix and Hampshire houses, a new Lake Gloriette Hotel, revitalizing the Panorama Golf Course, adding a new conference center, Nordic baths, new hiking and biking paths, fine dining and culinary offerings, and an approved Planned Unit Development for the future development of up to 4,600 four-bedroom equivalent lodging or residential units.
In their executive summary announcing the ESG proposal, the development team said, “When we emerge from the COVID-19 battle, we will have an unprecedented opportunity to create a truly sustainable resort community. To that end, we have been working with environmental community leaders to help us frame and focus our redevelopment plan by implementing ESG policies.”
Those policies, they said, will pay “homage to the foresight of past Balsams owners and their use of renewable resources,” create “a business that benefits the social well-being of Northern New Hampshire,” and employ “progressive and empowering corporate management practices.”
The Impact Investor
Impact investors, which include large institutions such as Bank of America as well as JPMorgan Chase, which invested $200 million in Detroit to help turn its economy and communities around, often invest in foreign nations, such those in South America.
Although such institutions are investing to make a beneficial impact on communities in other parts of the world, there are needs in the United States, in rural areas, that are being neglected said Otten.
In the 1980s and early 1990s, Otten worked in New Hampshire and Vermont to promote environmentally friendly skiing through efforts large and small that involved stocking fish and streams and running Sno-Cats on vegetable-based oils.
At that time, he was also working closely with Doug Foy, then the executive director of the Conservation Law Foundation.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Foy contacted Otten, at a time when potential investors for The Balsams’ pre-ESG proposal were getting cold feet.
“When COIVD hit, everyone we were in term-sheet negotiations with threw their hands up and said we’re going to take a temporary pass on doing anything until we see what comes out COVID,” said Otten. “We looked at where we were and a question was how much had we already done and what could we do. And then we looked at what JPMorgan did in Detroit and BOA had done other places. A category of investor that we really hadn’t been talking to was an impact investor.”
In the last several decades, Coos County began losing its anchor employers, among Ethan Allen in Essex County, Vt., The Balsams in Dixville, and the paper mills in Berlin and Groveton, industries that at one time were responsible for 3,000 jobs that today, with the ones still left, providing a total of 150, he said.
“If there is a an example of a community that has been dealt a bad hand in the last two or three decades it’s been Coos County,” said Otten.
And programs that have been intended to help rural areas like Coos, such as new market tax credits, EB-5 financing, federal opportunity zones, more often than not benefit higher population areas after they were expanded or tweaked, thus making areas with less impact eligible for funding, he said.
“Most all of the investments made are based on return factor and risk,” he said. “Let’s be honest - [in Coos County] there’s more risk and not as great a return than there would be in southern New Hampshire.”
Otten said Foy pointed out Otten’s environmentally friendly projects at the Killington, Sugar Bush, Attitash ski resorts and even Waterville in the short time he owned it, and encouraged him to further emphasize environmentally friendly impacts at The Balsams.
As for the environmental component, Otten said The Balsams is already responsible for up to 21 megawatts of wind power being generated on the property, and its buildings can have their roof orientations changed or made with better pitches to become large solar panels, and land that isn’t part of the conservation area but has a southerly orientation could accommodate a large solar array.
As for the social and governance components at The Balsams, Otten pointed to Sunday River ski area, in Maine, which he owned and that employed five employees in the 1980 and more than 1,100 by 1992.
Employees were promoted from within, he said, and ski instructors taught trades to help build the condominiums.
“We retrained people so they could use their skills year-round,” he said. “If you went around the community in Bethel to everyone who’s a builder, you would probably find 50 percent have some relationship to building with Sunday River in the 1980s.”
Looking at the final piece of this, governance, it’s how people are promoted and how employees are treated and opportunities are created from within, he said.
It’s also how a development is involved in community efforts, such as local farm-to-table, which The Balsams is seeking to adopt for the marketplace already in the redevelopment plan, he said.
“There’s no reason we can’t have an agreement with everyone in agriculture within 25 miles and supply all of our edibles locally,” said Otten. “It’s important to expand those things and make sure that someone understands if they are going to make an investment or loan to the property, they are enhancing local employment opportunities, enhancing the expansion of the local economy to provide goods and services for businesses, that our power is going to be green, that we are going to have a net-zero effect and either buy or produce enough green power so we are not adding to the carbon load. Those things became the basis for the project.”
It’s also important to remember that more than $100 million of the total cost is not for trails or snow-making or buildings related to recreation, but for basic infrastructure and for the condominiums and residential buildings that are for resale and are essential to make the redevelopment work, he said.
If The Balsams were built across from Loon Mountain, for example, or within a close drive from a major population, or already had a bed base, $100 million could be cut out of the project, he said.
“But that has never been and never will be an opportunity for it, so the load we have to carry has to always consider the fact we have to the create housing units along with the ski area,” said Otten.
COVID-19 presents a challenge, but also an opportunity because people will not be jumping back on airplanes right away to fly out of the country only to get stuck in that country if another outbreak occurs, he said.
“My personal belief is it’s more of an attractive project now than it was 24 months ago,” said Otten. “What we have to offer is 11,000 acres, which borders another 20,000 or 30,000 acres of space where you can breathe air and be able to distance without having to wear a mask. I think that will be an opportunity we can take advantage of.”
The ESG proposal changes in a positive way what the redevelopment team has already done, he said.
“Coming out of COVID, you have a much better chance of finding an impact investor than finding somebody just looking for a 20-percent return,” said Otten. “We’re charging down that highway.”
The project does have Coos County Planning Board approvals from 2016 and 2017 that, at the moment, expire after five years, in 2021 and 2022.
Otten, who owns half the property with Colebrook contractor Dan Hebert owning the other half, said he would hope the county would extend them because the impact of COVID-19 and he will work to keep the permits current.
The ESG proposal also includes the $28 million bond and the plan to establish a tax assessment district in the unincorporated place of Dixville, as allowed under House Bill 540, which passed into law in 2019 and also authorizes counties to issue and administer bonds.
“As the project comes together, we are confident there will be a buyer for [the bond], but there are a number of other things that need to happen first,” said Otten.
Coos County has been disadvantaged for years, having lost its anchor employers, he said, and the vision remains to make The Balsams an anchor that would create 500 construction jobs and 500 or more operating jobs, he said.
Going forward, Otten said he doesn’t want to create false expectations.
“We continue to talk with credible entities, but still at this date, right now, everyone is saying the same thing – we think you might be right, but we’re not ready to commit,” he said.
Project spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne said the impact investor is “at least a new avenue, whether they are ready to commit right now or not.”
