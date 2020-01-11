Balsams In 2020:No Timeline For Reevelopment, But Team Remains Committed, Says Spokesman

As 2020 gets underway, developers for the Balsams Grand Resort, seen here in August from Sanguinary Ridge, said they have no timeline for the redevelopment, but said they remain committed to the vision and remain at work to complete the financing. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Although the 2020 presidential primary in Dixville Notch is now a go after the fifth resident needed to hold elections was brought in this week, the $185 million first-phase redevelopment of The Balsams Grand Resort, now entering its seventh year under the leadership of Les Otten, remains less certain.

On Friday, though, project spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne said while no time line for securing financing and beginning the big work has been determined, the development team remains dedicated to the vision.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments