As a key construction permit neared expiration and challenges remain in completing the $185 million Phase 1 financing, Les Otten, the lead developer for the reconstruction of The Balsams Grand Resort, went back to the Coos County Planning Board to request a permit extension.

On Dec. 2, Coos planners granted that request - though for not as long as Otten would like - giving him four more years of vesting rights, to January 2025, for the project’s Planned Unit Development Condition Use Permit approved by county planners in January 2016 with an original expiration date of January 2021.

