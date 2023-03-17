Balsams Secures “Critical” Approval For Redevelopment

Several inches of snow sit on the Wilderness Ski Area of the Balsams Grand Resort in this December 2015 file photo. (COURTESY PHOTO)

The planned redevelopment of The Balsams Grand Resort in the unincorporated place of Dixville has secured what a developer called a “critical” approval.

On Wednesday in Lancaster, following hours of public hearings continued during the course of several Coos County Planning Board meetings, planners unanimously voted to conditionally grant the site plan approval for the Balsams ski area expansion and construction, contingent on developers meeting the conditions laid out in the record of decision.

