Balsams Secures “Critical” Approval For Redevelopment

The planned redevelopment of The Balsams Grand Resort in the unincorporated place of Dixville has secured what a developer called a “critical” approval.
On Wednesday in Lancaster, following hours of public hearings continued during the course of several Coos County Planning Board meetings, planners unanimously voted to conditionally grant the site plan approval for the Balsams ski area expansion and construction, contingent on developers meeting the conditions laid out in the record of decision.
The work, expected to take two years once construction begins, is part of the redevelopment’s first phase.
Throughout the process, planners were advised by their consultant, Tara Bamford, and legal counsel, Christine Johnston, who worked with developer Ed Brisson to develop a record of decisions that was acceptable to all.
“The only two real substantive changes that the board agreed to last week were parsing up the alteration of terrain permits by phase rather than asking for one for the whole ski area project at the beginning, and the second thing was incorporating the option of starting with the two-way gondola and shuttle buses if the [ski-back] bridge isn’t in place,” said Bamford.
Johnston made a few edits to the wording and confirmed that a variance would be needed for the shoreline setback, said Bamford.
Because the New Hampshire Department of Transportation responded that they don’t yet have a preliminary or conceptual approval for the bridge and gondola crossing, Brisson offered alternative language that allows the project to move forward contingent upon the approval of DOT, which has jurisdiction regarding Route 26, over which the ski-back bridge, if built, would bring skiers down from the mountain and above the highway to the base area beside what is planned to be a new Lake Gloriette House hotel.
Developers also offered a map and some qualifying language to make the county more comfortable with their plan to build more ski trails.
Several board members said they went through much detail at the March 8 meeting and what was presented on Wednesday appears to be a good compromise.
Coos County Commissioner Robert Theberge said he is comfortable with the plan and thanked the planning board for doing its due diligence.
Brisson said while a few more approvals will be sought from the board, Wednesday’s planning board approval is the last big approval and a very critical one.
“Tara and Christine took a lot of time drafting the decision,” said Brisson. “It works for the board as well as works for the project … We really appreciate the board’s time and Tara’s and Christine’s time. This is really a major approval for us.”
Developers also have site plan approval for a new Dix/Hampshire House and a Planned Unit Development of up to 4,600 residential and lodging units.
On Monday morning at the county complex in West Stewartstown, a special Coos County Commission meeting will be held, which will include some county delegation members.
Presented will be a proposed resolution of the county commission approving the creation of a resort redevelopment district, adopting the financing plan for the district, approving the issuance of $35 million bonds for the district, and approving special assessments within the district, as well as any other actions needed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.