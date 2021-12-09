After being shuttered for a decade and incurring a number of setbacks in its redevelopment, a critical investor has come along for The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville.
If the financing comes together this winter, the ground could be broken on the first phase of development early next year.
On Wednesday, lead developer Les Otten asked the Coos County Commission to consider adopting a resolution that would invite Provident Resources Group Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Baton Rouge, La., which began partnering with The Balsams team in April, to participate in the financing of the new Lake Gloriette House hotel and convention center, a major piece in the redevelopment plan.
“The plan has always called for two major hotels, one the rebuild of the Hampshire-Dix house … and the other, a 280-room hotel that, until now, had not had a partner to build it,” Otten told The Caledonian-Record on Thursday. “And both hotels are critical in order to get critical mass for the ski area and everything else that we’re building.”
Provident Resources Group, which has placed some $5 billion in bonds in 21 states for projects similar to The Balsams, specializes in making community-based investments in areas of need where hotels and housing of different types can significantly and positively impact the community, he said.
Provident would be making a roughly $100 million investment through a bond to acquire, finance, design, develop, own, and operate the Lake Gloriette House hotel and conference center, a critical financial piece in a total $208 million first-phase Balsams redevelopment.
“This is significant funding that puts the project in a position where we expect, if this deal goes forward, that we’ll have the rest of the funding to build the first phase of The Balsams starting later this late winter or early spring,” said Otten, who projects 24-month construction period before completion.
As a 501(c)(3), Provident is required by the IRS to be invited to participate in a project that will benefit the county.
By passing the requested resolution, the county commissioners, who enthusiastically received the proposal this week, would be expressing support for the project and Provident’s participation, said project spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne.
“The resolution in no way, shape, or form makes the county liable for the bonds that will ultimately be sold and paid back by the taxes/assessments on the real estate,” he said.
House Bill 540, signed into law in 2019, gave the county the authority to create a Tax Assessment District around the Balsams property, with taxes and assessments on the property going to repay that separate assessment district bond during a period of 20 or 30 years.
Along with Provident, Goldman Sachs, which has a direct relationship with Provident and with the Balsams team for the potential issuance of the tax assessment district bond, is looking at underwriting the Provident bond, which Tranchemontagne said would be sold to institutional investors, such as Blackstone or Fidelity, at no financial risk to county taxpayers.
“This is a significant step forward that could lead to financing for additional elements of the project, and perhaps breaking ground at some point in the spring,” he said. “If you’re a supporter of The Balsams, it was a pretty good day yesterday.”
Provident would own the hotel as well as some municipal services, and any excess funds from hotel operations would be reinvested in the community, with Provident paying its fair share of the assessment district and general real estate taxes along with the other owners, said Otten.
Although Otten said he is not yet in a position to identify the other investors, he said the team is working with a bank for the Hampshire-Dix House and has a bank for the equipment that will need to be leased.
“We waited to identify Provident and Provident to identify Goldman and Goldman to be identified with our project until we had a pretty strong feeling we knew where all the parts and pieces were,” he said.
The county commissioners are expected to take up the request to approve the resolution with Provident’s involvement on Monday.
“[The resolution] is a recognition by the county commissioners that the project will be a social and economic development benefit to the community and that it’s something that the county doesn’t have the financial capability of undertaking on their own,” said Otten.
The commissioners for Coos County, which is not putting up any money for the project or being asked for money, have already arrived at that preliminary finding and community benefit, he said.
Before the next step, digging in with due diligence and finding buyers for the bond, a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) public hearing will be held, in about a month or so, after the new year, as required by the IRS.
Otten, who has been the lead developer since 2014, and Tranchemontagne said they appreciate the patience of everyone through the years and the persistence of the development team.
There is still a ways to go, though, and the hope is that no more roadblocks are thrown in front of the project, they said.
“What I’m most happy about is the partners that we have are nationally recognized in what they do, not back-room chop shops, not hard money lenders,” said Otten. “You can’t get much more traditional than a company like Provident and a company like Goldman … This is clearly an indication of a very solid step forward for the project.”
The total first-phase redevelopment had been estimated at $185 million, but increasing construction costs nationwide led to a 7- to 10-percent increase in The Balsams project, bringing it to the current $208 million, with contingency costs.
(The Balsams team, made up of more than a dozen developers, is putting $20 million into the project).
First-phase components, though, remain the same and include an expansion of the Wilderness Ski Area with new lifts and snow-making; renovating the historic Dix and Hampshire houses; building the new Lake Gloriette Hotel and conference center; revitalizing the Panorama Golf Course; adding Nordic baths, a retail marketplace, and fine dining and culinary offerings; and a Planned Unit Development for the future development of up to 4,600 four-bedroom equivalent lodging or residential units.
For the project’s real estate program, which currently has more than $20 million of reservations on sales, Otten said sales are going well and there’s about $12 to $14 million worth of inventory of equal value available.
In May 2020, he announced a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposal that seeks a clean energy resort that would provide hundreds of jobs in an impoverished area.
“All of the things we were emphasizing in the ESG will be part of the package,” said Otten.
A revitalized Balsams would help the North Country economy in a significant way with about 600 construction jobs, more than 400 new jobs at the resort, and the potential for 1,500 new resort jobs in the long term, said Tranchemontagne.
A more balanced, less cheerleader sort of article might address the following:
1. As best we can tell, Mr. Otten's dreamy, save the North Country project has already failed in the markets at least three times. The project failed to attract sophisticated private financial investors to fund the development. The investors didn't like the project and wouldn't invest. Strike one. Then the project failed to progress at the usually pretty easy state bond financing level -- the BFA guarantee and financing weren't completed. Strike two. And then, amid a mergers and acquisitions frenzy in the ski resort markets (in which many New England resorts were bought up by publicly-traded ski companies), nobody bought the Balsams. Wow. If it were such a great resort, you'd think it would be part of Vail Resorts by now? Strike three. Usually, three strikes and you're out. One would think the Caledonian would include this perspective?
2. But no, with politicians and "North Country savior" dreamers pushing a string against the markets, instead we read what seems like a hyped up Balsams press release. With financial investors, the state and industry M&A buyers taking a pass on this failed project, we now see a non-profit and the Coos County commissioners stepping in? What could possibly go wrong? Does anyone seriously believe the Coos County commissioners have financial and industry insights that large financial investors and ski resort operators somehow lack? What could possibly go wrong when amateur, part-time politicians tread into areas where sophisticated investors are unwilling to go? Remember that in many towns the mismanaged county issues tax bills that actually exceed the town bill. Does anyone seriously believe the county commissioners have any idea how do protect taxpayer interests in a complex project like this?
3. The hype triggers all sorts of red flags. Goldman Sachs is mentioned again and again. Did the reporter call Goldman Sachs and ask their level of support and commitment to the project? Just a guess here, but one informed by knowledge of investment banking. The guess is that Goldman Sachs has made no binding financial commitment whatsoever. Could be wrong, but the guess is that the most Goldman Sachs has said is that they're willing to look at being a placement agent or underwriter of future financings, if all sorts of contingencies are successfully fulfilled. The reporter could easily find out by calling Goldman Sach. 212-902-1000.
4. The assertion that county taxpayers have zero responsibility is false. 100% false. The county is already diverting staff and time resources to this project. If this risky, highly speculative project fails, and the so-called "non-recourse" county bonds go into default, there is almost no doubt that the county's financing costs will increase. Why? Because the commissioners will have dented the reputation of the county and shown the county to not know what it's doing. And who will pay for the additional services a huge new development will require -- police, fire, ambulance, regulatory, etc.?
5. Finally, this cheerleading article fails to mention the huge costs the project will impose. Do we want to destroy iconic Dixville Notch for the private profit of the developers? To run multiple, lighted gondolas up and down the sides of the notch, right under Table Rock? If the county commissioners want to sell out upper Coos County for money, they'd perhaps want to consider the recent federal RFP for a new nuclear waste facility. More money, less impact?
Take a big step back. The Caledonian, like other local papers, constantly moans about the difficulty of the news business, how they're losing advertising revenue to big tech and social media, and how financial contributions or other support is needed to keep this "valuable local news" viable.
Well, gee, when the "news" is merely regurgitating press events and has no balance or independent investigation, the message rings hollow.
