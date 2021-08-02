FRANCONIA — A homeless shelter is raising funds to build a new storage space.
Bancroft House in Franconia seeks up to $100,000 to replace the 170-year-old carriage barn where it keeps donated household furnishings. Those items are given free-of-charge to clients, to ease their transition to permanent housing.
Kevin Johnson, a member of the Board of Directors for Bancroft House, said the barn is ill-suited for its current use.
He said the two-story red barn is structurally unsound, home to many critters (including fox, mice and rats), and the current layout required most items to be stored in hard-to-access boxes, bins and piles. Donations of linens, towels and clothing cannot be accepted because they would become bedding material for wildlife.
Bancroft House was ready to proceed with the barn replacement in 2020 but the project was delayed by COVID-19. Now, additional fundraising is needed. The project price tag (estimated at $84,000 in 2019) increased nearly 20% because of rising material costs, a by-product of the pandemic-fueled building boom.
The non-profit has continued its fundraising activities to close the gap. They hosted a corn hole tournament in June (which raised $6,000) and were the Littleton Food Co-op’s Partner of the Month in July (expected to generate another $3,000 to $6,000). They continue to accept donations through their website at thebancrofthouse.com.
“Two years ago we were ready to go. We had enough of the funds that we would have been able to take out a small loan, tear down the barn, and build a new structure. Then COVID hit. Unfortunately, the cost of building materials has gone through the roof, so our budget has increased, and that’s what we are trying to do now. We’re trying to catch up with those increases,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the new storage building would be bare-bones with no heat, plumbing or insulation.
It would be equipped with sturdy floors and shelving, allowing for proper display and distribution. It would be critter-proof to permit the storage of bedding, linens, towels and clothing.
The first floor would be laid out like a thrift store (but would remain a free, clients-only service) and the second-floor storage area would be expanded.
Those improvements will help Bancroft House clients when they move into permanent housing. The less money they spend on furnishings, the more they can spend on other necessities, Johnson said.
“A lot of times people come in with the clothes on their back and a suitcase, and that’s all they’ve got,” he said. “So when they do find an [permanent] apartment to move into, they have nothing to go with them.”
According to Johnson, the new building would permit Bancroft House to accept more donations. As a result, the non-profit would have the ability to expand the program to non-client homeless families.
He said demand for homeless support services was on the rise and Bancroft House has been at capacity for 2 1/2 years and typically turns away between 6-12 placement requests each week.
“With the eviction moratorium expiring, homelessness throughout the state and throughout the nation, that wave is going to crash,” Johnson said.
