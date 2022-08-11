LITTLETON — There’s a garden smack dab in the middle of town.
It’s the first-ever community garden planted among the flowers at Mascoma Bank at Main and Cottage streets, and its tomatoes and zucchini are just about ripe for anyone willing to pick and eat them.
The garden is the brainchild of Janet Costa, vice-president mortgage loan officer for Mascoma Bank.
“It really started with AHEAD [Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc.], which does NeighborWorks week,” said Costa. “They typically do a project and this year it was a kind of last-minute-come-up-with-your-own project. I’ve done NeighborWorks projects for years and years and this is what I could come up with quickly. I’ve seen it done before in other places, where they had just tucked in some veggies amongst the flowers. I thought it was worth giving it a try.”
In terms of projects, Costa said she and Mascoma Bank have done a mix of everything during their involvement with NeighborWorks, including going to someone’s home for a week to do painting or necessary repairs.
Costa had done a community garden for NeighborWorks up at Remich Park at one time, until lack of interest ended the garden in that location.
So she moved the garden to the bank itself, planting zucchini and tomato plants in the plot beside the ramp that leads to the bank and in the plot just a few feet away at the bank sign and entrance.
The red tomatoes and yellow zucchini are ready to be picked, she said.
Those two crops will be the extent for this growing season, which is the experimental pilot year to see how things fare and see what is possible for future years.
“That’s all for this year because it was last minute and we want to see how it goes,” said Costa. “It was a very quick project, and not knowing what would grow. I am surprised at the tomatoes that they’re growing.”
Helping Costa with the regular watering this summer has been the staff in the bank’s Littleton branch.
She did plant some herbs but said it doesn’t look like they’ve made it.
Next year, the plan is to install signs identifying each vegetable and herb.
She also intends to make a sign in the next few days for this year’s pickers.
“That’s my weekend project,” said Costa. “To let people know it’s pick your own.”
For 2023, the intent is to expand the offerings.
“There’s room for more,” said Costa. “As long as people need some vegetables and will pick and take them, I don’t see why we wouldn’t do it. It’s a benefit for people who need any help with groceries. You like to give to your community.”
