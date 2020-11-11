On Nov. 9, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank learned that a staff member at its Cottage Street Office in Littleton, N.H. tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a precaution, the bank closed its Cottage Street lobby until further notice.
The bank said the employee’s role had limited extended contact with bank customers and other employees. The bank has taken steps to identify and reach out to the few customers who may have been exposed in advance of the steps routinely taken by the state’s healthcare bodies.
