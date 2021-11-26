LITTLETON — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the local real estate market remains strong, though a crimp in inventory has begun to slow sales.
That report, along with the new kind of demographic moving into the region, was in a local housing market update by Andy Smith, owner-broker of Peabody and Smith Realty, who spoke Monday at the 29th annual Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce economic development luncheon and celebration.
“I think everyone was a little surprised during COVID just how strong the real estate market has been, and it continues to be very very strong,” he said.
Construction of single-family homes, though, has dropped way down and is one of the industry’s biggest challenges, he said.
That low housing inventory is expected to shoot higher in 2022.
“We do need more inventory,” said Smith.
During the last 24 months, the region had a fairly good supply of houses going into the pandemic and brokers did what they could, be it doing closings in parking lots and in snowstorms during pandemic restrictions, to meet demand and get houses sold, he said.
“With that, certainly the inventory levels have decreased,” said Smith. “We think inventory is going to come back on over the next 12 to 24 months and get back up to more sustainable levels.”
While in years past a home that was three to six months on the market indicated a healthy market, homes today are selling in days or weeks.
And although median home sales prices have gone up considerably, so have wages, and they’re tracking along together, making homes still affordable for many, he said.
Coupled with interest rates currently in the 2- to 3- percent range, mortgage payments to income is still very low, he said.
“The Mortgage Bankers Association and others are projecting that over 2022 and 2023 the rates will increase, but still nowhere near where they were 10 to 12 years ago,” said Smith.
As for inflation, consumers are experiencing it, but homes have always been a great inflation hedge and the equity that people have built up in their homes in the last 24 months is substantial and has been able to stay ahead of inflation, as it has in decades past, he said.
Home prices are up, at records.
“I don’t think five years ago if someone had said the median sales price in New Hampshire would be $380,000, I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Smith. “But that’s what it was in October of this year.”
Average days on the market statewide was 24, down 41 percent from the year before.
More locally, the median sales price in Grafton County is at $315,000, with an average of 31 days on the market, down 65 percent year to year.
Coos County saw a big increase in median sales price, to the current tune of $165,000, a 10-percent rise over last year.
“Coos County has seen a great recovery and I think they will continue to,” said Smith. “It’s been a very robust market, not only for homes, but for land. In Coos and Grafton counties, land sales are up 120, 130 percent in both years of the pandemic. Although we are seeing a little bit of downturn in the inventory levels right now, sales year-over-year continue to be very strong. With 25 to 30 days on the market, we are selling almost as many homes as we did last year and way more than we did in 2018 and ‘19 … We just don’t have as many for sale at once.”
The conclusion is the residential real estate market will stay strong and there appear to be no storm clouds at the moment that would change that, he said.
“The rural areas have been really affected by the urban buyers seeking safety, quality of life, and a sense of community,” said Smith. “There’s been a lot of people coming up from the urban areas to our rural areas, from the Lakes Region north, all through COVID, and they’re staying.”
That has changed what used to be a second home market to a “second primary home” market that has seen people moving up, enrolling their children in school, working from home, and maybe commuting to their urban job once a month, said Smith.
“The demographics of the people coming up are pretty affluent, and it’s filtering out all through the community,” he said. “The businesses that I talk to are all seeing the increased demand for services. These people are coming up here and they’re living up here.”
A new demographic trend are “climate change refugees,” people moving to the North Country from Texas, Colorado, California, and other states to avoid wildfires, mudslides, water shortages, and other disasters, he said.
“The Northeast continues to be looked at as kind of a safe haven from climate change right now,” said Smith. “We have plenty of water, plenty of woods, we don’t have forest fires, and we are seeing people come here not just because of COVID, but because of climate change. We do think inventory will remain tight, although it is going to improve a little bit.”
Inflation, Supply Chain
In his banking update, Chris Logan, CEO of Bank of New Hampshire, said the current rate of inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index, is north of 6.2 percent, the highest it’s been in three decades.
The Federal Reserve is expecting inflation to last at least another year.
“It’s definitely affecting our pocketbooks and I think it’s going to continue,” said Logan.
Supply chain disruptions, making for shortages in grocery stores and consumer goods, are also expected to last through 2022, he said.
COVID shut down a lot of factories, many in China, and transportation companies have halted shipping orders, he said.
Many shipping containers were moved to other parts of the world to help with masks and other supplies, and unfortunately, many containers are in the wrong ports, said Logan.
“Right now, the cost of shipping a container from China to the United States has gone from $2,000 to $25,500,” he said. “It’s a huge increase and you are going to see it when we buy our products.”
Ports in Los Angeles and other locales are overwhelmed and don’t have enough employees to unload the boats and there aren’t enough truckers to move the goods after they get off the boats, a situation that Logan said is not likely to be resolved within the next 12 months.
Staffing shortages across the board have driven price increases in restaurants, grocery stores, and elsewhere, mostly because of the pandemic, which Logan said caused many workers to choose other career fields, especially out of retail, or leave the workforce.
Wages have increased dramatically, leading to increases in the cost of goods.
While New Hampshire’s unemployment rate is currently 3 percent compared to 16 percent in April 2020, there are not enough workers to deliver the goods that consumers need, said Logan.
As for interest rates, they will go up in 2022 and 2023, with some analysts projecting an increase of up to 1 percent in 2023, he said.
“2022 promises to have its own challenges like the past two years have had for all of us,” said Logan. “COVID, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and staffing will continue to be a challenge for us. I believe interest rates will move up in the second half of 2022. I don’t think they’re going to move up dramatically in 2022.”
