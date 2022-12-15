Banned Canadian Man Sentenced In Federal Court; Told To Never Return

BURLINGTON — A Canadian man, who has been banned from the United States because of a court conviction for crimes of moral turpitude back in his home county, has pleaded guilty to being in Vermont illegally after being caught in Orleans County in a truck carrying about 93 pounds of marijuana.

Charbel Loubos, 43, of Sutton, Quebec was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to 18 days in prison which equates to the time he has been detained since his arrest by the U.S. Border Patrol near Jay on Nov. 28.

