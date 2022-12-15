Banned Canadian Man Sentenced In Federal Court; Told To Never Return

BURLINGTON — A Canadian man, who has been banned from the United States because of a court conviction for crimes of moral turpitude back in his home county, has pleaded guilty to being in Vermont illegally after being caught in Orleans County in a truck carrying about 93 pounds of marijuana.
Charbel Loubos, 43, of Sutton, Quebec was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to 18 days in prison which equates to the time he has been detained since his arrest by the U.S. Border Patrol near Jay on Nov. 28.
Loubos, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, also was the subject to a detainer issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and faced removal proceedings. The U.S. Marshals Service was expected to turn him over for removal, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Perella told the court.
Assistant Federal Defender Sara M. Puls negotiated a plea deal shortly after Loubos’ arrest that would allow him to get back to Canada, where he has a daughter and other relatives. She asked Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III on Monday to waive a pre-sentence investigation to speed the case along.
Sessions balked. The judge said he wanted some independent confirmation of some statements made in the 7-page plea agreement. He postponed the hearing until Thursday to allow the U.S. Probation Office to conduct an investigation.
Sessions said Thursday he was satisfied with the findings and would move forward with the plea deal. He made it clear to Loubos that if he was caught again in the United States it would not go as well and he could expect a longer sentence.
“You can’t come back,” Sessions told Loubos, whose family had attended both court hearings.
“I understand,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” Loubos told the judge. Loubos said Puls had done “exceptional work” on his case.
Sessions said the maximum penalty Loubos faced was two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release. The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had suggested a penalty somewhere between zero and six months.
Puls noted the court received seven letters of support for Loubos, who lives about 10 miles north of the international boundary. She said his criminal conduct was “outside his normal character.”
The Border Patrol said Loubos was found in Orleans County last month after having been deported in 2001 and never obtaining permission from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reapply for admission.
The incident is one in a long string of recent smuggling cases that the Border Patrol from the Swanton sector has intercepted in Vermont.
The vehicle, which was registered to an address in Stratton about 3.5 hours away, had four hockey bags that carried the 93 pounds of marijuana, the Border Patrol said.
A search of Loubos also revealed about one gram of cocaine and various other suspected narcotics in pill form, court records show.
No mention of the marijuana or drugs was made during the federal sentencing.
It was unclear if others would be charged in the case. The U.S. Border Patrol at Swanton did not respond to a phone inquiry.
Border Patrol Agent Raymundo Ramos said in court papers the Department of Homeland Security databases revealed Loubos was previously removed from the U.S. on June 19, 2001, through Miami, Fla. due to his Canadian convictions of crimes involving moral turpitude.
Loubos also was denied entry into the U.S. at North Troy in 2019 and was told he would need to apply for a waiver due to his inadmissibility into the country, Ramos said in a court affidavit.
Loubos had initially lied about his identity to the Border Patrol when confronted in Orleans County, Ramos wrote. Loubos claimed to be “Joe Leay,” and that he was a naturalized U.S. citizen, Ramos said. When brought to the Border Patrol Station in Richford, his fingerprints showed the man was Loubos, Ramos said.
The case began to unfold at about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 28, when Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Wesley Martin was patrolling the U.S./Canada border near Vermont 105 and West Jay Road in Jay in his unmarked patrol vehicle. Martin spotted an older Toyota truck traveling eastbound on Vermont 105 and it turned onto West Jay Road.
About 15 minutes later Martin observed the same Toyota truck return on West Jay Road and proceed eastbound on Vermont 105, which runs east/west and parallels the international boundary. Part of the road is a prime location for smuggling, the Border Patrol said.
Martin became suspicious of the truck and learned it was registered to a home address in the town of Stratton, about 3.5 hours away, Ramos said. Martin eventually signaled for the truck to stop, and he found three people inside, including a woman driver, who said her name was Rebecca Ells, records show.
Martin said he was also able to observe the front passenger’s pants that appeared to be wet and muddy, which agents in the area known to be consistent with individuals crossing through rural areas near the international border during human and drug smuggling events, records show.
The two men riding as passengers claimed they were from Richford but had no identification, the Border Patrol said.
During questioning, Ells claimed she was staying at a nearby inn and heading to West Jay Road to bird watch. Ells said the two men were friends she met while bird watching and picked them up on the side of West Jay Road, the Border Patrol said.
Martin reported Ells stated she did not know the name of the male passenger in the back seat. She said “Joe” was the name of the male passenger in the front seat, but did not know his last name, Martin said.
The backseat passenger identified himself as a Marcio Pereira. The other claimed to be “Leay,” the Border Patrol said.
A second Border Patrol agent with a K-9 certified for drug detection arrived at the scene and during a free air sniff determined there were drugs in the truck, Ramos said. The driver had maintained there was only a tire iron in the back of the truck, but the inspection uncovered four black hockey bags containing marijuana, the Border Patrol said.
A presumptive test confirmed the presence of THC. The weight of the marijuana was determined to be about 93 pounds, including the plastic packaging, the Border Patrol said.
