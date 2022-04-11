ST. JOHNSBURY — A downtown business is accused of discriminating against a black patron.
Anthony Marques, 31, an Orleans County native and Lyndon Institute graduate, claims he was racially profiled by staff at The Whiskey Den on the night of April 2.
In a social media post, Marques said he tried to enter the bar with a group of white companions when bar co-owner Joanna Christman asked him repeated and inappropriate questions about his identification, a valid U.S. passport.
He said others in his party were admitted without dispute, but he was refused entry by Christman.
A week later Marques, a professional videographer, posted a three-minute video online to bring attention to the incident. It opens with him saying “You don’t get to racially profile *anyone* and get away with it.”
Along with the video, a protest is planned in front of The Whiskey Den starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Wrote Marques, “Racism in the NEK is a real thing and I’m not going to stand for it anymore.”
Reached for comment, Christman disputed Marques’ version of events.
She said her questions were intended to verify the passport, a form of identification rarely presented at the Whiskey Den, and were not rooted in racism.
She said she was simply trying to protect her business against a liquor license violation, and called the incident a misunderstanding.
“I followed Vermont state law [which] says if there is somebody of questionable age, or questionable ID, you ask questions to verify,” she said. “He did present a passport but the passport picture was older, so all I did was try to have a general dialogue. And he immediately refused to have any conversation.”
DIFFERING ACCOUNTS
After attending a friend’s album release party at the Kingdom Taproom, Marques said he joined a group of people headed to the Whiskey Den for a nightcap.
He explained that he typically carried a passport instead of a license out of habit. Arriving at the bar entrance, he said, he handed his passport to a doorman.
In a social media post, he claimed that Christman emerged from another room, took the passport, and walked away. A minute later she returned, twice asked him “Where are you from?” and then stated, “I’ve never seen you around here before.”
He responded that the valid passport contained whatever information was necessary to enter the bar, he said, and asked “Why do I have to live here to come into this building?”
Eventually, Marques explained that he lived locally and was a contracted videographer for the St. Johnsbury Distillery located next door to the Whiskey Den, he said.
According to Marques, Christman responded by asking where the Distillery owner was “as if I’m supposed to walk in with him for validation that I live in town.”
Christman offered a different account.
According to her, Marques presented the passport to a doorman, and the doorman summoned her to double-check it “because we don’t typically get them.”
She said she asked routine questions to verify the passport but Marques wouldn’t respond.
“I asked him a question but he immediately refused to answer anything,” she said. “I followed Vermont state law, it had nothing to do with what is being claimed.”
The interaction concluded with Marques leaving.
Christman said he walked away by choice. Marques claimed he was denied entry.
“She viewed me from the moment I walked through the door as some threat, as some city boy, as some drug dealer and didn’t even take into consideration that I am a part of this damn community,” he wrote. “I am sick and angered over that woman’s actions and I will not stand for it. I’m embarrassed of this community for allowing such hate to exist.”
The next day, Marques published his first social media post on the incident.
The 453-word statement, which explained his version of events, generated nearly 250 reactions, over 200 comments, and more than 90 shares on Facebook. It was also disseminated through Instagram stories.
AFTERMATH
The video that Marques uploaded on Saturday juxtaposes images of the Whiskey Den with images of Marques shirtless, barefoot and carrying chains.
At another point, the video depicts Marques screen-printing a sweatshirt with the word “Invisible” on the front and what he claims were Christman’s statements on the sleeve.
In the video, he states “I will not stand by or stand for any local business or person in this community, who’s going to continuously allow racism like this to happen, and not call it out for what it is.”
Christman agreed the video was a compelling statement but said it was aimed at the wrong target.
“His video is extremely powerful, if it were true,” she said.
Christman has owned the bar for eight years and said this was the first discrimination complaint she has received.
Speaking through tears on Monday, she portrayed her bar as a welcoming place. She said accusations of racial profiling were particularly painful and disturbing because she has a sibling who is black and a nephew who is biracial. Also, a longtime Whiskey Den employee is black.
Christman has not taken steps to discuss matters with Marques and was uncertain about the next steps. She has contacted an attorney, although the reason why is unclear. She has received numerous “terrible” and harassing messages on social media, she said.
“This whole thing has stunned me,” she said.
Meanwhile, Marques intends to move forward with Friday’s protest. He previously helped to lead Black Lives Matter protests in Newport, Vt., Craftsbury, Vt., and Burlington, Vt., in 2020. He views the incident at the Whiskey Den as part of a bigger issue.
As he states in the video, “The Northeast Kingdom has severe racism and it’s time for people to wake up to that.”
