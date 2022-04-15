Marques, also known as Anthony Bathalon, claims he was denied entry to The Whiskey Den on April 2.
He claims that owner Joanna Christman singled him out for harassment and asked him inappropriate questions about his form of identification, a valid U.S. passport. He said white companions were admitted without incident.
Christman claims she was following Vermont state law and that Marques left voluntarily. She called the incident a misunderstanding.
Afterward, Marques posted an account of the incident on Facebook. He followed with a video about the incident. A professional videographer, he produced a three-minute video which juxtaposed images of The Whiskey Den with images of himself carrying a chain, which he said represented the accumulated microaggressions he encounters on a regular basis.
Earlier this week Marques said he was willing to hold mediated, face-to-face talks with Christman to privately discuss the incident and follow up action items.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.