ST. JOHNSBURY — The protest of a downtown business was called off.

Anthony Marques, 31, had planned a demonstration for Friday outside of The Whiskey Den, where he claims bar staff racially profiled him earlier this month.

The protest was intended to be peaceful and silent, Marques said, and would not have included chanting, signage, marching, or confrontational behavior.

However, in a social media post on Thursday, Marques wrote “I will be postponing the protest as there is plans for counter protesting.”

He said the counter-protest would pose an immediate threat to protesters, and raise general safety concerns for area BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and People of Color] residents.

“Is it okay? Absolutely not. [H]owever I’ve spoken to people throughout the week and I’ve decided to protect the greater good of the bipoc [Black, Indigenous and People of Color] community,” he wrote.

Marques, also known as Anthony Bathalon, claims he was denied entry to The Whiskey Den on April 2.

He claims that owner Joanna Christman singled him out for harassment and asked him inappropriate questions about his form of identification, a valid U.S. passport. He said white companions were admitted without incident.

Christman claims she was following Vermont state law and that Marques left voluntarily. She called the incident a misunderstanding.

Afterward, Marques posted an account of the incident on Facebook. He followed with a video about the incident. A professional videographer, he produced a three-minute video which juxtaposed images of The Whiskey Den with images of himself carrying a chain, which he said represented the accumulated microaggressions he encounters on a regular basis.

Earlier this week Marques said he was willing to hold mediated, face-to-face talks with Christman to privately discuss the incident and follow up action items.

