Barbara Connelly Named Volunteer Of The Month By Girl Scouts

LOWER WATERFORD — Barbara Connelly, of Lower Waterford, was named Volunteer of the Month for February by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
Connelly, 67, has many years of service to Girl Scouts as a troop leader, and in particular for her work on its Gold Award Support Committee. This committee is charged with giving Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 the aid they need to earn the highest honor in Girl Scouts for their level. The Gold Award requires at least 80 hours of work on a project that makes a lasting impact for the better on the Girl Scout’s community, state, nation or world. She meets monthly with the Girl Scouts pursuing this honor.
“Barbara has been on the Gold Award Committee for many years,” said Daley Buckwell, outreach support specialist for the Girl Scout council. “She is very dedicated to making sure the girls are set up for success: she hands out criticism and suggestions with humor and encouragement, and really helps keep girls accountable and on the right track. She always helps with our Young Women of Distinction ceremonies, showing the girls she is there for them at many different points along the way.”
“I think it’s very important that they get a chance to present their proposals, listen to ways to expand them if necessary,” Connelly said, noting that most girls tend to “think too small. The committee tries to help them see something that’s a little larger in scope.”
In the case of one Girl Scout looking to clean up a town trail, Connelly suggested speaking to the public about the project, mapping the trail, considering safety aspects, building a kiosk at the beginning of the trail, and how to celebrate opening the trail.
“It amazes me how a lot of these girls step up and do some of the amazing things that they do,” she said. “It’s important that the girls see there are older women who are encouraging them, too.”
Connelly is a lifetime member of Girl Scouts, and part of a multi-generational Girl Scout family. Her mother, sister and daughter are all Girl Scouts, while her husband and sons took part in Boy Scouts.
“My daughter went all the way through, including getting her Gold Award,” she said. She created a curriculum for St. Johnsbury Academy called Think, to get students to discuss destructive decisions like driving drunk and their consequences.
Connelly loves music, and is a retired music teacher, organist and choir director for United Community Church in St. Johnsbury, and is also a round dance cuer.
