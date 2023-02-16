LISBON — The Lisbon Regional School District on Wednesday presented a bare-bones budget proposal.
The $6.8 million spending plan would lower the local education tax in Lisbon (-31 cents per $1,000) and Lyman (-10 cents).
Voters will have their say at the annual meeting on March 15.
The school board said it went to great lengths to deliver a tax cut during tough economic times. They lowered expenses ($100,000 below last year) and dipped into reserves (transferring $182,000 from the building maintenance trust fund) to offset an 18 percent drop in state adequacy aid and a 19 percent increase in insurance costs.
School Board Chair Owen Clark said the proposed budget reflected the minimum amount necessary to run the PreK-12 Lisbon Regional School.
“If someone comes in and wants us to cut more, we can’t,” he said. “We’ve taken everything down to what we can.”
Clark warned it was a short-term fix.
“We had to steal from the trust fund. We won’t be able to do that every year,” he said. “If [state adequacy aid] does not improve next year, without even increasing the budget, taxes will go up.”
The $410,000 reduction in state aid is part of a larger trend as Concord continues to downshift education costs to communities.
New Hampshire provides the least state funding for PreK-12 education in the country and requires property owners to pay two-thirds of school costs.
Local taxpayers will continue to bear the brunt until the state fully funds education, LRS Principal Sam Natti said.
“We could cut the tax rate five or six dollars if we were fully funded by the state,” Natti said.
In addition, he said, communities in the Lisbon Regional School District need to increase the tax base to better support school spending.
To do that, Lisbon in particular must address a lack of professional-level jobs and workforce housing to attract and retain LRS graduates and young families.
“[We need to] figure out how we can create jobs and housing in town to get younger people to move in,” Natti said. “One of the things [Lisbon Regional School] has done historically — and we continue to do — is we prepare kids to get into professional level careers. And the problem is we’re training them for everybody else because there is no place to work.”
Natti pointed out that LRS communities have seen historically high populations, but the majority of residents are older and childless.
In the past decade, district communities (Lisbon, Lyman, Landaff) have seen a combined four percent population increase but Lisbon Regional has experienced a 21 percent student enrollment decrease.
“Lisbon has the highest population that it’s had in 30 years, Landaff has the highest population it’s had in 90 years, and Lyman has the highest population it’s had since 1880, and the school is the smallest it’s ever been,” Natti said. “I graduated [from LRS] in 2001 with 33 people, and to the best of my knowledge those 33 people have eight current or future Lisbon students because nobody lives in the areas.”
