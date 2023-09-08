GREENSBORO - BARN OPERA, a Southern Vermont-based nonprofit arts company, is expanding into the Northeast Kingdom, with a new venue for performances to be hosted by the Highland Center for the Arts.
The inaugural performance will be a concert set for Sept. 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Highland Center.
BARN OPERA is launching an expanded new arts nonprofit called Opera Vermont, and expanding to offer additional venues including the Highland Center as part of its mission to bring opera closer to all Vermonters.
The partnership was announced by the two arts organizations in recent days.
“The company is composed of professionals in the opera world from Vermont and beyond,” said Highland Center spokeswoman Keisha Luce. “The goal is to make opera accessible and available in the rural regions of Vermont. I don’t have a background in opera or much experience with the genre, but after meeting Josh Collier the artist director and his team, I must say I’m becoming a convert. Their enthusiasm and ability to make it accessible is extraordinary.”
The artists performing will be Artistic, Music, and Associate directors of Opera Vermont (Joshua Collier, Cailin Marcel Manson, and Nicholas Tocci) as well as Vermont-based soprano Kyra Miller. Newcomer to the Opera Vermont family is soprano Kathleen Echols, who was the soprano who sang Mimi in BARN OPERA’s international training program for emerging artists, Opera al Mare. All five of these vocalists will be led from the piano by BARN OPERA’s principal pianist, Claire Black.
February Opera Planned in Greensboro
Beginning in February, at the Highland Center for the Arts, Opera Vermont will celebrate the centennial of Giacomo Puccini’s death by producing the production that launched the BARN OPERA House in 2021, Tosca. Star soprano Sonja Krenek portrays the fiery diva in love with artist and revolutionary, Mario Cavaradossi (performed by Opera Vermont Artistic Director, Joshua Collier.)
There will be two performances of Tosca, Feb. 16 & 17, 2024, with themed dinner each night.
Tickets for Tosca will be available at the Highland Center box office as of Sept. 14, immediately following the OVT introductory pastiche concert.
Net proceeds from this benefit event will be used to support Opera Vermont/BARN OPERA’s future artistic endeavors, as well as furthering the goal of Opera Vermont/BARN OPERA to provide opportunities for the youth of Vermont to achieve artistic development without socio-economic division.
BARN OPERA INC. is a 501(c)(3) Not for Profit Organization established with a mission to enrich the community’s experience by providing access to the operatic medium and to inspire people of all ages, cultures, and economic backgrounds to appreciate the arts and learning, through high-quality performances and educational programs.
Opera Vermont/BARN OPERA is a proud professional company member of Opera America, and supported in part by grants from the Vermont Arts Council and others.
