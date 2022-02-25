A Connecticut man charged by the state with the kidnapping and attempted murder of a Barnet man last year has been indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges.
Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 34, was charged in U.S. District Court on Thursday with two counts of felony unlawful transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of felony narcotics possession with the intent to distribute.
According to the indictment, the government alleges that Hunter possessed a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver on Sept. 6-7, 2021, and a .45 caliber handgun on Sept. 13, 2021. Hunter is also accused of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine on Sept. 13, 2021.
Hunter is already being held by the state without bail on the attempted murder charge but U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest has asked the court to hold Hunter on a federal detainer as well.
“Hunter is an exceedingly violent and dangerous person,” wrote Kerest in his motion-for-detention filed on Friday.
“His criminal history includes multiple State of Connecticut felony convictions for firearms and narcotics offenses, including a 2018 conviction that resulted in a multi-year term of imprisonment, as well as a number of misdemeanors. His criminal history also reflects one or more each of failures to appear and probation violations.”
Hunter was charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office in September of 2021 with kidnapping, beating and pistol-whipping Matthew Goodell, 26, at Goodell’s Barnet residence. Hunter has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police say Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone. Goodell’s brother and housemate, Kyle W. Goodell, 23, has been charged with aiding in the commission of a felony for allegedly helping Hunter with the beating of his brother.
Kerest also included the alleged Barnet incident as supporting evidence in his motion for detention.
“Hunter had been staying at the victim’s residence to conduct drug trafficking activities,” wrote Kerest. “After Hunter learned that the victim no longer wanted Hunter to stay there, Hunter dragged the victim out of bed at around midnight on September 6-7, 2021, dragged him into the living room, and proceeded to beat the victim with a revolver and his fists for a period of time. Hunter threatened to torture the victim, who ultimately escaped out a bathroom window during a break in the beating.”
On Sept. 13, 2021, Hunter was arrested in St. Johnsbury and according to court documents he was found with drugs and a gun and allegedly gave investigators a fake name.
“After being taken into custody, Hunter stated that he was from Brattleboro, Vermont and his name was “Traceton Minifield,” wrote Kerest. “Fingerprinting confirmed Hunter’s true identity.”
Hunter faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
