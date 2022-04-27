Barnet Attempted Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges

Barnet attempted murder suspect Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter pleaded not guilty in federal court this week to felony unlawful transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony narcotics possession with the intent to distribute.
Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., was indicted by a grand jury in February. He was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday and was ordered held until his detention hearing scheduled on Friday at 2 p.m.
According to the indictment, the government alleges that Hunter possessed a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver on Sept. 6-7, 2021, and a .45 caliber handgun on Sept. 13, 2021. Hunter is also accused of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine on Sept. 13, 2021.
U.S. District Court
Hunter has been described by federal prosecutors as an “exceedingly violent and dangerous person.”
Hunter had been held by the state without bail for months after being accused of kidnapping, beating and pistol-whipping a Barnet man while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont. But his defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea, convinced the court earlier this month that Hunter should be granted bail and conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron then set multiple conditions of release and $50,000 bail.
One of the conditions set by the court is that if Hunter were released he would be prohibited from entering Caledonia County except for court appearances.
Hunter was charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office in September of 2021 with kidnapping and assaulting Matthew Goodell, 26, at Goodell’s Barnet residence. Police say Goodell escaped from the assault out a bathroom window, but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.
