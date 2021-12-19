The Town of Barnet had another successful year at its Harvey’s Lake boat wash. Barnet was awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Lakes and Ponds program. This award continues to help Barnet, and many other Vermont towns, prevent aquatic nuisance species from infesting our local waters.
Eurasian milfoil and other invasives are a continuous threat to the health of our local lakes, but Harvey’s Lake remains free of these nuisance species. Greeters at the boat launch are able to not only monitor the boats coming in and out but also wash the boats with a heated pressure washer to ensure they are clean when entering the lake.
The grant has allowed the Barnet boat wash to provide a safe and comfortable space for greeters, and to educate waterfront owners and renters on the importance of keeping nuisance species off of boats. It is imperative that people understand that invasive species in the lake would make swimming, water skiing and boating much less enjoyable for the public.
