Barnet Board Approves More ARPA Funding For Fire District #3/McIndoe Falls

BARNET — At the recent regular meeting of the town’s Select Board on Nov. 14, the board approved granting additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Fire District #3 (McIndoe Falls).
Gary Thompson, representing the fire district, appeared at the meeting to discuss the fire district’s request and told the board that per the board’s earlier request, the district had worked to find state funding help for needed filter sand as well as for a well pump owned by Fire District #2.
Thompson told the board that the district was unable to locate any funding help from the State to date. He also noted that the fire pump from the other fire district is too large for the District #3 to use after all.
According to the draft minutes from the meeting, “The Fire District is currently awaiting more current and accurate estimates for sand delivery and for well pump replacement but would like to request ARPA funding for both. Mr. Thompson reported that the replacement of the water system’s roof, for which the Town has already expended $15,000 in ARPA funds, was billed at $24,000, rather than the estimated $18,000.”
The board’s consensus was to put off any decision for funding the filter sand and well pump until more information is known.
Road Concern
Town resident Michael Kennedy appeared at the meeting and raised a concern about accidents on Jewett Brook Road.
He told the board that he has witnessed tow accidents on the road in the past 1 1/2 years, and “He believes both accidents were caused, at least in part, by the sharp turn on Roy Mountain Road near its intersection with Jewett Brook Road. He also suggested that loose cold patch or gravel on the surface of Roy Mountain Road near the same intersection may be a contributing factor. Mr. Kennedy suggested that the Board consider installing signage on Roy Mountain Road to warn of the sharp corner.”
The record reflects that The Board agreed to instruct Road Foreman Mark Chase to inspect the intersection and provide a recommendation.”
Dam Report
Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford provided a brief update about the activities of the Harvey’s Lake Dam Committee.
The draft minutes note that, “(T)he Dam Committee had had a meeting with Benjamin Green of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. She indicated that she did not have any new information to report in connection with the meeting.”
The minutes go on, “The Board read a letter from resident David Warden discussing the historical acquisition of the dam by the Town, the building and rebuilding of the new dam, and related dam elevation.”
Library Board Changes
Two library trustees’ resignations were received, from Trustees Ashley Wright and Rebecca Boardman.
Letters from the Trustees nominating Jacquelyn Verley to replace Ms. Wright and Linda Cochrane to replace Ms. Boardman were received by the board, which acted to appoint the new trustees.
Clerk of Works Named For Town Hall Project
The board held a discussion various aspects of the planned restoration of the old town hall project, and following an executive session, Jeremy Roberts was named as the clerk of the works for the project. He has been serving as a volunteer advisor to the project along with Bill Graves, and attending minutes to assist the board.
The terms of the agreement, discussed in the closed-doors session, were not outlined in the draft minutes of the meeting.
Special Meeting Sees New Truck Approved
At a special meeting called for Friday, Nov. 18, the select board met with Road Foreman Mark Chase to discuss the purchase of quotes for a new town dump truck.
The board and Chase have been discussing quotes and costs for a dump truck at recent meetings and have been getting additional information before a decision was made.
At the meeting last Friday, the board reviewed quotes and trade-in options that had been received for the cab and chassis and bodies for a new truck including when it could be delivered.
Selectman Mark Jefferson made a motion at the special meeting to approve the purchase of a Western Star 47X (tandem axle) from Advantage Truck Group at the quoted price of $151,752 and trade in a 2009 Freightliner M2 (Truck #003) for the quoted trade-in value of $22,500, and to approve the purchase of a body from Viking for the quoted price of $85,000. Seconded by Selectman Ben Gates, co-chair, and approved by voice vote, the record of the meeting shows.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.