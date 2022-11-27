Barnet Board Approves More ARPA Funding For Fire District #3/McIndoe Falls
At a recent special meeting of the Barnet Select Board, Tim Estes of Estes and Gallup, a Lyme, NH construction firm, at left, and Jay Ancel of Black River Design, discuss plans for the restoration of the Barnet Town Hall. Documents related to the project will be discussed at the board's regular meeting Monday, Nov. 28th. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET — At the recent regular meeting of the town’s Select Board on Nov. 14, the board approved granting additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Fire District #3 (McIndoe Falls).

Gary Thompson, representing the fire district, appeared at the meeting to discuss the fire district’s request and told the board that per the board’s earlier request, the district had worked to find state funding help for needed filter sand as well as for a well pump owned by Fire District #2.

