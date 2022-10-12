Barnet Board Chooses Firm For Town Hall Project

The historic Barnet Town Hall will be restored to be a modern-day municipal building with a sense of town history and pride preserved. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET — At their meeting Monday evening, the Barnet Select Board unanimously chose Estes & Gallup, LLC, to be the construction management firm for the renovation project of the old Barnet Town Hall.

The historic building is located across from the town’s library and the old Barnet Congregational Church which is used these days as a community center by a forming nonprofit organization.

