Barnet Board Chooses Firm For Town Hall Project

BARNET — At their meeting Monday evening, the Barnet Select Board unanimously chose Estes & Gallup, LLC, to be the construction management firm for the renovation project of the old Barnet Town Hall.
The historic building is located across from the town’s library and the old Barnet Congregational Church which is used these days as a community center by a forming nonprofit organization.
Barnet’s current town hall is cramped and outdated.
The board voted unanimously at their meeting on Monday evening to approve the contract with the company to oversee the construction for the project to restore the long-shuttered historic building and re-make it into a multi-purpose municipal building for the town.
The cost for the Estes & Gallup construction management contract is $152,251.
Two other bids had come in from Trumbull-Nelson at $329,847, and E.F. Wall at between $239,068 and $296,652 depending if the company delivered the completed project in 4 or 6 months.
Dylan Ford, co-chair of the town’s select board, said after this week’s meeting that the motion to approve the contract with Estes & Gallup contained language “with the understanding that we would also contract with the (St. Johnsbury) Academy for electrical schematics and work including alarm systems.”
A certified electrical contractor will partner with the Academy programs and meet the State of Vermont requirements.
“We are really looking forward to this next stage in the Town Hall project. It finally feels like we’re moving forward with a Town Office design that we can really get behind as a Selectboard and as a community,” said Ford. “Also, we wanted to state that it is the priority of the Selectboard to use local business when it is practical and efficient.”
Three proposals had come in for firms vying to be the construction management partner with the Town of Barnet on its planned $1 million+ renovations to bring the historic Barnet Town Hall up to modern-day use as a municipal building.
Restoring the empty building and bringing it up to modern-day use needs was the route the town ultimately decided to take after an earlier town-wide vote chose to build a new municipal building on a piece of purchased land over accepting the McIndoe Falls Academy building, offered as a donation with an endowment fund as well.
The town would have had to do some renovation work to the historic structure, but citizens chose the new-build route over accepting the McIndoe Falls building.
Work to restore the McIndoe Falls Academy building and re-purpose it into a community center is ongoing and the board that oversees the nonprofit organization remains committed to making it a vibrant community resource.
Ford said at the board’s recent special meeting with a company representative from Estes & Gallup, the board and advisors to the project wanted ” … to discuss certain priorities such as working with local trade schools and groups (like electrical and possibly woodworking from the Academy as the two heads of the departments are from Barnet).”
Also, Ford said, “We wanted to make sure that the Town pit could provide some materials.”
