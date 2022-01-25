Barnet Board Considers Steamy Issue At Town Garage

The Barnet Select Board is pondering a perplexing issue at the municipal garage. How to handle high humidity that could harm the building and equipment.
During the board’s regular meeting Monday night Road Foreman Mark Chase took up the ongoing issue.
The concern is over how to rid the building of moisture that gets brought in predominantly by the snow, ice and slush of the plow trucks during winter months.
The issue, which has existed for years to a certain extent, has become a pressing issue as the town relies more on the building’s radiant floor heating system. The building is also equipped with a waste oil furnace that blows hot air that would alleviate some of the issues, but waste oil is in shorter supply these days, explained Barnet Select Board Co-chair Dylan Ford.
Exacerbating the problem is the fact that the garage has no floor drains and no reasonable opportunity to install them because they would require a large catch basin to collect potential fuel or oil spills from the vehicles.
Chase presented the board with bids to install dehumidifiers in the garage that would hopefully address some of the concerns.
The board wasn’t prepared to pull the trigger on the new equipment just yet and wanted to see what other large garages in the area do.
“I think the floor drain is the biggest thing that’s screwing us up,” said Co-Chair Ben Gates.
Board member Mark Jefferson compared the garage to a sauna in certain conditions.
Ford on Tuesday said the garage at times has the feel of an indoor pool.
During the meeting, Ford wondered if the town might be able to rent some large dehumidifiers for a period to see if they were effective before paying to have them installed.
“We should get more information before we pull the trigger,” said Jefferson.
Budget Work, Other Business
In other business, the board briefly discussed the budget that will be presented to voters at town meeting. Typically, select boards are on a deadline to wrap up budget decisions and finalize town warnings in mid-January in order to be ready for the typical March meeting. However, Barnet recently postponed their meeting until April, thus pushing preparation deadlines back as well.
“I don’t see any reason to vote on a budget at this point,” said Gates during the board’s brief discussion on the budget. On Tuesday Ford said the budget is mostly prepared but the board can take advantage of the extra time before finalizing it. Ford said they were hopeful delaying the meeting and moving it to an evening time will give more Barnet residents an opportunity to participate or meet the filing requirements to run for office. Ford is hopeful conditions with the pandemic by late April will allow for a good turnout at an in-person Town Meeting that might still have some of the traditional meeting features, like a dessert potluck or something similar.
The board also discussed the future of the town listers office, and conversations the town has had with the New England Municipal Resource Center about taking over some of those duties, which have become increasingly complex and time-consuming at the same time as finding people to staff the lister’s office is proving more challenging.
The board also discussed the town’s annual application for a state aquatic nuisance grant, which has helped fund boat wash operations and education efforts in cooperation with the Lake Harvey Association. The board discussed the onerous paperwork required of the grant, which has seemingly been getting smaller in recent years. The board discussed at which point applying for the grant would not be worth the time and effort, while acknowledging the important work that should be kept up to protect the Harvey’s Lake waters.
The board typically meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at the Fire Station and has been providing hybrid meeting access.
