BARNET — It won’t be on July 4, but the town of Barnet will allow public gathering at its fireworks display on Saturday, July 18 at Harvey’s Lake Beach.
The matter was discussed at the June 8 meeting of the board of selectmen, held via GoToMeeting telephone/video conference. The board discussed an inquiry regarding its policy for public gathering at Harvey’s Lake Beach for the annual fireworks display on July 18, in light of COVID-19 concerns.
It was reported by the inquirer that the fireworks are planned to take place as normal. Spectators in the past have been known to gather at the beach to view this annual event. Discussion ensued.
Selectman Benjamin Gates moved to allow public gathering at the Harvey’s Lake Beach for the July 18 fireworks display. It was seconded by selectman Mark Jefferson and approved by voice vote.
In other business, resident Kathleen Monroe expressed her thanks to the Highway Department for applying chloride on Aiken Farm Road to control dust.
Board members also discussed with Monroe, beaver activity on Harvey’s Lake outlet channel. They reviewed emails from Monroe on the issue. One email contained a photo of the beaver activity; another advocated for removal of beaver activity to allow boat access to the channel, cautioning that a Beaver Deceiver may not allow for this, and suggested trapping/killing as an alternative. Ms. Monroe and the board discussed various options for control of the beaver activity.
