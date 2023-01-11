Barnet Board Weighs Penalties, Dam, Plaque

BARNET — After a discussion at the town’s Select Board on Monday night about whether to keep the maximum penalty in place for taxpayers who file their Homestead Declaration late, the board voted unanimously to keep the 8 percent penalty in place.
Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford said after the meeting, “The discussion regarding delinquency was for the penalty on late filing of the Homestead Declaration. We kept it at the maximum penalty to hopefully deter late payments and re-sending of tax bills by (Town Clerk) Ben Heisholt. It takes so much time to do that.”
“The deadline is the same day as the taxes are due,” explained Ford. “Usually the problem is when people either don’t know there is a Homestead Declaration piece or when they get an extension on taxes, but don’t know the HS-122 (Homestead Declaration filing form for the State of Vermont) is still due on April 15, even with their tax extension.”
During Monday’s meeting, officials discussed that there have been several people who believe the 8 percent penalty on the tax bill levied for late Homestead Declaration filing is extreme, they discussed.
“We did it because we thought it would save you time,” said Ford.
The board agreed the penalty being preserved is a deterrent but did discuss that it’s within the board’s realm of rights not to have the penalty at all.
Ford said at one point, “I suppose we could consider lowering it and see if it’s a nightmare.”
Select Board Co-Chair Ben Gates said at one point, “I can see where people are coming from when they say it’s excessive.”
Heisholt was asked how many of the late Homestead Declaration filings he sees in a year.
“That’s a good question,” responded Heisholt, saying, “It’s over 10, but 20 would be on the high end.”
Shirley Warden, a town employee, asked, “Is it the same ones year after year?”
“There are repeaters,” said Heisholt.
“If someone really didn’t know, that is unfortunate, but obviously if there are repeat offenders, they know,” said Ford.
Contained in the packet for the meeting were the minutes of the board’s Jan. 10, 2022 meeting, where the board had likewise considered the assessment of penalties for late-filed 2022 Homestead Declarations.
“The Board reviewed its decisions from 2017 through 2021, when it agreed to apply penalties in the maximum allowable percentages allowable (under state law).”
The minutes also note that by law, the Selectboard “may … include a penalty of up to 3 percent of the education tax on the property of an owner who files a homestead declaration on property that does not meet the criteria of a homestead or of an owner who wants to fails to file a homestead declaration on a property that does meet the criteria of a homestead. This particular penalty is only applicable when the above-described taxpayer errors are not to the taxpayer’s advantage. In instances where the taxpayer error is to the taxpayer’s advantage, the Selectboard may include a penalty of up to 8 percent.”
Veterans Plaque Update
Also at Monday’s meeting, Ford updated the board on the fact that several veterans have stepped forward to help with donations for a plaque planned for post-Vietnam era veterans from Barnet.
“We have several veterans very excited in the possibility of donating,” said Ford. “We can probably say this thing is going to cost around seven grand, and I think people like the idea of participating … not that we’re not going to do it, we were going to do it whether we raise money or not, but everyone who has come forward is a veteran, and I think that’s really nice that people recognize that it takes a village to do these things.”
Harvey’s Lake Dam Committee Update
Ford also gave an update on the committee of townspeople working to address the longstanding concerns about the dam near Harvey’s Lake which is negatively impacting the health of the treasured town recreation area.
“The dam committee has met with Ben Green from the state a couple of times,” said Ford. “They’ve had a lot of progressive back and forths, one of the main goals at this point is to get the dam reclassified from high-risk priority to low priority for hazard … nobody seems to know why it is rated danger high priority.”
Ford said a study has already been done to demonstrate what the town needs for the state.
“If we can get this reclassified as a low priority, our permits should be much easier to pass through,” said Ford, outlining the next steps. The town has a reserve fund to help with costs anticipated for those next steps, estimated at $25,000, Ford said, saying the committee has identified a firm that will work on the reclassification needs to assist the town.
Of steps to come in the process, Ford said, “I think we will find a way to get some more money when we get closer to the big issues, but that was generally the ballpark to start moving in that direction. They are doing a really good job, the dam committee is actually making progress, which is a really good thing!”
Equalization Study Results
Unlike many towns across the state, Barnet is not going to be required to conduct a property reappraisal, according to the results of the state’s Amended 2022 Equalization Study, which was reported on Dec. 23 to the town.
The town’s Common Level of Appraisal or CLA is 90.27 and the Coefficient of Dispersion or COD is 18.55 percent. A CLA of 100 or over or a COD of 20 or above triggers a townwide property reappraisal process. The CLA impacts homestead and non-homestead education tax rates.
The CLA is determined by dividing the education grand list by the equalized education grand list. According to the letter to Barnet officials from the State of Vermont Department of Taxes, “A number over 100 percent indicates that property in your town is generally listed for more than its fair market value,” while a lower number can mean the opposite. The town homestead and non-homestead tax rates are adjusted by the CLA rates.
Barnet’s Education Grand List is $245,038,100 and its Equalized Education Grand List is $271,443,054.
As Select Board Co-Chair Ford said of the town’s figures falling not too far under the numbers that would have triggered a mandated reappraisal, “We just squeaked by!”
