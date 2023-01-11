Barnet Board Weighs Penalties, Dam, Plaque

The historic Barnet Town Hall will be restored to be a modern-day municipal building. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET — After a discussion at the town’s Select Board on Monday night about whether to keep the maximum penalty in place for taxpayers who file their Homestead Declaration late, the board voted unanimously to keep the 8 percent penalty in place.

Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford said after the meeting, “The discussion regarding delinquency was for the penalty on late filing of the Homestead Declaration. We kept it at the maximum penalty to hopefully deter late payments and re-sending of tax bills by (Town Clerk) Ben Heisholt. It takes so much time to do that.”

