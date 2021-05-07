Barnet Celebrates Zip Code Day

Today, 5/8/21 is a zip code day in Barnet.
The date is the same as the postal code 05821.
To celebrate, all outgoing letters placed in the inside or outside drop boxes at the post office by 11 a.m. will be marked with a commemorative pictorial postmark drawn by 14-year-old Barnet homeschooler Ezra Goss.
Ezra’s drawing shows a building with the sign “BARNET VT STATION,” the date and the zip code with the sun shining down in the background. His drawing beat his sister Johanna’s entry, which featured maple syrup tapping buckets.
“They were both very good, but we made a decision based on the time of year,” said Scott Schoppe of the Barnet post office.
Though the town has a few different zip codes, 05821 covers 30 Monument Drive, where the main post office is located.
Schoppe learned about the upcoming Zip Code Day from Sonya Kittredge of the Derby Line post office, who gave him a call a few months ago. She used to work in a department that focused more on marketing and keeps Zip Code Days in the back of her head.
“We actually did Albany’s last year — 05820,” Kittredge said. “And maybe next year we’ll do Barton, it’ll be their turn — 05822.”
Dylan Ford of the Barnet Public Library happened to be in the post office at the time Schoppe was starting to look for pictorial postmark entries and helped spread the word about the contest. Annette Hyder, Ezra’s mother, heard about the contest from Ford and was reminded of the Junior Duck Stamp contest her kids regularly entered.
“Just a little contest is fun entertainment for the kids,” said Hyder on Friday. “So [the Zip Code Day contest] sounded like a neat thing to do.”
Ezra said he decided on a building because it was the best way to incorporate the necessary words into the drawing, which had to be no bigger than two inches by four inches.
Ezra said his family has some mail in the queue but has decided to wait so it can be sent out tomorrow, with his postmark on top.
According to Schoppe, not only is mail postmarked on Saturday given Ezra’s stamp, but it is also posted in the postal bulletin and all kinds of stamp collectors will send in for it.
The pictorial will be available, by request, for the thirty days following May 8.
According to Kittredge, a special pictorial postmark will be done on June 1 as well to celebrate the reopening of Albany’s general store.
