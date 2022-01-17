The Barnet select board has chosen Black River Design, a Montpelier-based architecture firm, to assess the cost and feasibility of repurposing their old town office building into the new municipal offices.
“I think it really comes down to the fact that Black River tends to hire a little more locally and they tend to understand the Northeast Kingdom sentiments and nuances perhaps a little better than some of these bigger firms,” explained select board chair Dylan Ford on Monday evening.
Black River Design’s proposal for the feasibility study and conceptual design plans has an estimated project budget of $28,458 — which will come from Barnet’s building fund. An additional sprinkler assessment, if needed, would raise the total project budget to just over $30,000.
Black River — who cites their work on the St. Johnsbury Railroad Station Welcome Center, the St. Johnsbury municipal offices and the Cabot and Brighton Town Hall renovation projects in their proposal — was chosen over Bread Loaf Corporation of Middlebury and Maclay Architects of Waitsfield.
The three-member board’s decision was made in conjunction with local contractor and volunteer consultant Bill Graves and local contractor and Planning Commission/Zoning Board Chair Benjamin Adams in a special two-hour meeting held on Jan. 3. The process was guided by consultant Cynthia Stuart.
Ford said that the board chose Adams and Graves to help review the three proposals due to their expertise in working with various design firms and their long history of service to the town — Graves was the initial chair of the Barnet Building Committee.
“There were five of us reviewing [the three proposals] and I think the five of us really represented all portions of the town,” Ford said.
The reviewing parties, as well as members of the public in attendance at the Jan. 3 meeting, all noted the high quality of the three proposals received by the board.
“I think the board’s idea is that it would be more streamlined of a project to hire Black River,” Ford said. “I don’t think the other select board members or [Graves or Adams] could really see Bread Loaf or Maclay doing the actual work if we choose to do this project moving forward. I think they saw Black River as a potential for streamlining the project … should we move ahead and need drawings, they will have done all the [preliminary] work [already]. I think that’s really what it came down to.”
“All three of us on the select board really hope this project works,” Ford said. “We really feel like all the work we’ve done [over the past six-plus years] has given us a deep understanding, and this project really speaks to us.”
“This isn’t our first go-around,” Ford added. “We’re not flying blind … we’re confident for the reason that we’ve done some of this before. If we find some major fault, we won’t move forward […] but we’re also not afraid of doing these things in stages, especially in these times when building costs are phenomenal.”
At the 2020 town meeting, two options were brought before Barnet voters: to approve up to an $850,000 bond to construct a new municipal building on an undetermined piece of land or up to $1.64 million to restore the McIndoe Falls Academy building. The vote went in favor of the less-costly new construction. However, the bond was never executed.
In the middle of the pandemic, town surveyor Andy Dussault discovered the deed for the old town hall building. In late August of this year, after months of negotiations, the select board signed a settlement and boundary line agreement with the building’s neighbors and turned their eyes to reviving the town office renovation project.
“The irony is not lost on any of us that we’re back at our starting place after hundreds and hundreds of hours and — oh, gosh — heartache and heartbreak and town frustration,” Ford said in an interview with the Caledonian-Record in September.
The Jan. 3 meeting did suffer slightly due to technological frustrations, Ford noted. Many Zoom participants, including Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt, expressed an inability to hear in-person participants, likely due to the bigger space — the Fire Station — utilized for the meeting.
“We did a remote meeting [in December to open the proposals] in the Town Clerk’s office and that worked great,” explained Ford. “Turns out that in the fire station [which was utilized on Jan. 3], the acoustics are terrible.”
Ford said that the board had started paying for quality internet service at the Fire Station and that they are working to improve issues for those who wish to — and have the internet connectivity to — tune in remotely.
The Barnet select board will begin moving forward with Black River Design today, Tuesday, Jan. 18, by meeting with architects at the Barnet Public Library at 11:45 a.m. and later at the old town office building — located just across the street from the library. The agenda lists a review of the project program, discussion of the process and taking dimensions and photographs.
“I can fully say that the select board is excited to be moving forward with this,” Ford said, noting that the last few years have given the board and townspeople time to think about what’s really best given how the world has changed.
Due to the fact that there is limited bandwidth at the library and no internet at the old town office building, today’s meeting will only be held in person. However, Ford said she would be taking minutes for the meeting that will be available to the public.
Also on the agenda for today’s special select board meeting are plans for the 2022 Town Meeting, since the state legislature recently decided to allow towns to move their meetings to Australian Ballot or to a later date.
“We’ve been waiting to see what the legislature would do and we’ve been really nervous because we want people to be able to get their forms in to run for office, if they’d like,” Ford said, explaining that this will be both the first select board meeting where the law has been in place but also one of the last opportunities calendar-wise that the board has to decide what to do in order to get the word out properly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.