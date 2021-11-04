Earlier this fall, Sutton Brook Farm in Barnet was in search of a third horse to join their small animal farm, which consisted of two horses along with cows, pigs and chickens that are lovingly raised.
The farm is run by Bobbie Roy and her husband Gary — both of whom grew up in Barnet themselves — with the help of two of their younger daughters, aged 13 and eight.
“Horses have always been a love of mine and now onto my daughters,” Roy said on Thursday afternoon. “I was born and raised on a farm and we’ve always had horses — my dad worked the fields and the woods with the horses in Barnet Center.”
“I guess it’s just kind of inbred in me,” she said. “I know the life and I love it. I love having horses and I love having cows to have the fresh meat, the pigs for the pork and I think it’s a really good way to raise kids — to teach them responsibility and to be self-sufficient.”
Roy found a possible third horse on Craigslist in October: Basil, an 18-year-old horse living in Richford, Vt., up near the Canadian border.
“I drove up to find him and he was in severe, deplorable conditions,” she recalled. “He had this nasty green snot coming out of his nose and I could smell him from more than two feet away. I was like, ‘oh my goodness, the horse has got a severe infection.’”
“He’s also blind in one eye — don’t know how he got that way — and his nose just smelled like a dumpster,” Roy said.
On the spot, the Barnet farmer decided to adopt Basil.
“He was out in the pasture with a mini[ature pony] and a sheep … I actually tried to convince the owner to let me take them too, but she wouldn’t part with them,” said Roy.
Basil arrived at his new home on Friday, Oct. 8 after sunset. The following Monday morning, Roy had a vet come by, who prescribed antibiotics for Basil’s nose.
That Tuesday, a horse dentist came to look at Basil, since sometimes horses can get a snotty nose because of a tooth infection. While the dentist found and pulled one loose tooth, everything else looked okay.
“We thought we fixed it,” said Roy. “Well … once the antibiotics were done, that nasty green snot was right back coming out of his nose after 24 hours.”
Upon further consultation, the vet said the next course of action was surgery, now scheduled for next Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Vermont Large Animal Clinic in Milton.
“[The vet] was talking about a sinus flush where they actually have to drill holes into his skull, put a hose into his sinus cavity and flush it out,” Roy said. “Or they have to do what they call a sinus flap where they actually cut the skin and the skull and go in manually to scrape out [the snot].”
Roy was quoted around $3,000 for the surgery itself, along with an already-mounting $1,000 in vet bills.
“I just financially don’t have it,” she said. “I know people are going to say that if I don’t have [the money] that I shouldn’t buy it. Well, I can afford the everyday care, I can afford the farrier, I can afford the vet bill … but this was not planned in the budget.”
“He’s come from a neglect situation and he deserves to be taken care of at this point,” Roy said. “And he’s such a love. He loves to be patted — you go into his stall to pat him and he’ll lay down because he’s just so comfortable.”
Roy started a fundraiser entitled “Stop and help Basil smell the roses!” on Tuesday, with a goal of $4,100. As of Thursday evening, the effort had already garnered $670 in donations.
“Everything helps,” she said. “I have written to every horse rescue, every place — probably fifteen places I’ve emailed, I’ve called, trying to get help with funding his surgery. They’ve all told me ‘no.’”
“One place even told me that because I didn’t make a living with my horses, because I wasn’t a top horse breeder, they couldn’t give me money,” Roy added. “I’ve exhausted everything. I’ve even asked a rescue place if they would even take him, and they said that knowing he needs the surgery, they wouldn’t.”
Roy said that while she felt bad asking for money, this is one of the things where “it takes a village.” Horses generally live to around 30 or 35-years-old — so Basil has “at least a good twelve years left.”
Roy added that she thinks Basil was neglected due to a lack of knowledge and also a lack of funding due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s not just people that are hurting [due to COVID] … it’s the animals that are hurting too,” she said. “It just hurts my heart to see that he was treated the way he was. Now I just want him to feel better and to be loved again and be treated like something, not just a piece of garbage.”
Basil’s GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/stop-and-help-basil-smell-the-roses
